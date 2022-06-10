A higher fee for annual passes to Jekyll Island is being considered by the board that oversees the state park.
The Jekyll Island Authority has included raising the cost of annual passes from $55 to $75 — a 36% increase — as part of its proposed 2023 operating budget.
Fees for camping spaces, gold and water park admission are set to increase as well.
The changes are included in the proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The JIA board is set to vote on the final budget at its June 21 meeting.
Construction of a new public safety facility and the purchase of a ladder truck for $875,000 are among the projects that will be supported with the new fees.
Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the authority, said the last time the fee was increased was in July 2019, but this also included the removal of the $13 AVI fee for new annual passes purchased when the updated system was installed, she said. The increase prior to that was before 2017.
“We are estimating an increase of around $250K based on previous visitation, though the actual revenue will be based on the total number purchased,” Hawkins said. “Our estimates are that no more than 16% of the Jekyll Island Authority’s FY23 Budget will be generated from parking revenues.”
The revenue has not been directly allocated at this time, she said, but the annual and daily pass fees cover the cost of operating and maintaining the Guest Information Center and entry gate, as well as landscaping, roads maintenance and conservation.
“Additionally, a portion of operations for some other departments, including public safety, receive an allocation from parking fees,” Hawkins said.
The renewal times have not changed.
Passes are renewed at the new rate after they expire. They are valid for 12 months from the time of purchase.
“Any passes that expire after July 1 will be eligible for renewal at the new rate,” she said. “Anyone without a currently active annual pass can purchase a new one at the current rate and will be eligible for renewal in 12 months.”
The daily pass fee of $8 will remain unchanged.