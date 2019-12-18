In a statement to the Jekyll Island Authority conservation team, Jekyll Director of Public Safety Dennis Gailey said that he considers wildfires to be the greater danger to the island, even over seasonal hurricanes.
JIA Conservation Land Manager Yank Moore presented the JIA board Tuesday with a proposed fire management plan, starting with a pilot project prescribed burn across from The Cottages, then expanding from there. Moore began the presentation with a look back at the 2017 fire.
“Where we would like to move forward is to prevent events such as this — wildfire,” Moore said. “These are photos from the entrance fire of 2017, on the marina property. Even though this even appears terrible, we lost several trees, it could have been a lot worse. This area was surrounded by roads, surrounded by marsh, and Georgia State Patrol was coincidentally on-island training for aerial fire suppression techniques, and they had their equipment and their helicopters on site.
“Despite this, the fire still managed to jump the hundred-yard intersection at the base of the bridge and cross the road. If this had taken place in a remote area, (it would have) been very damaging, dangerous and difficult to manage.”
There are many causes of wildfires, but the most common one is lightning, and Glynn County is in a lightning hotspot as far as the contiguous United States is concerned — around 100 lightning strikes can be expected on the island annually.
Moore said the idea is to expand prescribed burns to accomplish a larger set of goals, which are reducing the fuel load and density of the understory, enhance wildlife and plant diversity, reduce damage from insects and reduce the threat from catastrophic wildfires.
The staff is looking to conduct burns in the northern areas of the island where there are pine forests that leave the ground covered in needles that take a notably longer time to biodegrade than oak leaves, and as a result build up and present a wildfire threat.
“Following the pilot program, we intend to begin a comprehensive fire management program in order to advance the objectives outlined in the Jekyll Island Conservation Plan,” Moore said.
He also noted partners like the state Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Jekyll Island Fire Department, the Georgia State Patrol, the Orianne Society and others are critical to the effort.
The board unanimously approved the fire management plan. The board also approved previously discussed amendments to the master plan to provide for development of land for campground expansion and the new public safety building, along with an ordinance regarding beach camping prohibition.
JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks noted in his remarks that steps taken to reduce the concentration of visitors on the island without harming tourism appears to have borne fruit.
“(Board member Bill) Gross indicated that if you look at year-to-date traffic, it has increased, and obviously that’s part of the plan,” Hooks said. “But also, in light of the capacity study, it’s part of the plan to make sure we’re trying to level some dates out and not have everybody on the island for two or three days and then not here on the other days of the year.”
He said the December traffic numbers this year through the tree-lighting event, as compared to last year, show more people overall have been to Jekyll this year.
Hooks said that, “if you analyze the data further, you look and realize that by having a Holly Jolly Season, which is what (JIA Senior Marketing Director Kate Harris’) team has been promoting … for several months, by spreading out the activities, that what has happened is the numbers may have gone up by a couple thousand, but the tree lighting itself was the lowest number that we’ve had in five years. So, I think what I’m seeing there is we’re accomplishing what we’re trying to do. Your overall numbers during the period have increased, but for that activity, your number of attendees was less.”
Hooks also announced that JIA Director of Historic Resources Bruce Piatek would be leaving at the end of the month to pursue other opportunities after more than four years on the job.