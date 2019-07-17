Jekyll marina condo design OK’d

The slow-burning controversy over The Moorings at Jekyll Harbor continues as the development moved a step closer to reality, with the Jekyll Island Authority board approving the design going forward. In roughly a 5-acre area between Jekyll Island Marina and South Riverview Drive, there are to be two condo buildings, three duplexes and a triplex.
“We’ve worked a long time to get this plan where it is — it’s been a couple years in the making,” Gary Wadsten of Carolina Holdings said at the Tuesday board meeting. “We’ve had a lot of input from (JIA Executive Director) Jones (Hooks) and his staff to help us get to where we are today. You guys have seen this before — we have 48 residences that we’d like to put in there. Thirty-nine are condominiums in two buildings, and the other nine are townhouses.
“We’ve done extensive engineering and site work, and we still have some other studies that are coming in, along with this, and we will continue to meet with JIA staff. The buildings have really not changed much — they’re three stories above parking. Parking is under the buildings. Electric charging stations will be included for every residence, so they can have electric cars and be able to charge them under there.”
Wadsten said the development will be green building certified through the Georgia Peach program, and they’re looking at solar power for common-area lighting.
Through several board meetings, Jekyll residents questioned the prudence of The Moorings development, especially as it deals with sea-level rise and flooding. The environmental assessment procedure initial concept plan from April states that the committee selected to assess the EAP “is emphatic in calling attention to the fact that this project, if constructed, would be exposed to risk of near-term coastal flooding impacts and long-term sea-level rise impacts than any other residential property on Jekyll Island.”
There are also concerns about dredge material placed at the site as part of an earlier marina dredging project, and the committee overseeing the project sought testing of that material for heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants.
The final EAP and final legal sign-off remain in the works. A proposed lease plan for the development is expected at the board’s August meeting.
In other action, the board approved emergency capital projects and equipment totaling $142,984. Convention center lighting controls are expected to run $90,000. Two of the four lighting control units don’t work properly and parts aren’t available to fix them. Replacement of the HVAC unit at Tortuga Jack’s was pegged at $23,225, and is needed because the main dining room unit is presently failing and working at half-capacity.
The bridge at Clam Creek is in bad shape and is estimated to take about $18,620 to replace “failing wood pilings and stringers” for the bridge, which receives frequent use. Also, the air conditioning unit for Villa Ospo is out entirely and can’t be repaired, and will take $11,139 to replace.
On the conservation end, diamondback terrapin nesting season is progressing with 450 recorded encounters. As of Tuesday morning, there were 107 terrapins struck by vehicles on the causeway, with 343 secured alive, for a 76 percent save rate. There are 167 eggs being cared for, 13 hatchlings so far, 13 terrapins in rehab and nine that have finished rehabilitation and since released.
By the beach village, the new Home2 Suites is nearing completion. It’s anticipated to open around mid-August. Hilton.com indicates it will begin receiving reservations as of Aug. 30.