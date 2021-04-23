The Jekyll Island Authority took a concrete step this week after years of discussion to begin the process of revitalizing the island’s amphitheater.
The 50-year-old amphitheater last hosted an event in 2004 or 2005, according to JIA, and can seat 1,700 people. The open air theater sits on 3.4 acres, with 2.7 acres of adjacent parking.
The JIA Board approved a request for proposal Tuesday for the development and lease of the amphitheater. The goal of the RFP is to assess the its potential reuse and select a developer who will further progress the revitalization of the island.
Proposals will be accepted on a rolling basis, and there is no commitment by the JIA to provide subsidy for the project.
“This is a proposal that obviously you’ve had interest in for some time, and it seems that the time is now right to at least move it forward to a point of seeing what kind of proposals we may receive regarding the amphitheater on Jekyll,” said Jones Hooks, JIA executive director, during the JIA Board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Discussions about showing the amphitheater some renewed attention began in 2011, and the project has appeared in several studies completed over the past decade, including the island’s 2014 master plan and a recent capacity study.
The authority completed a structural engineering study on the amphitheater in 2012 to assess the concrete bleachers. But in 2016, Hurricane Matthew damaged the theater.
“No doubt it will take some significant resources to bring the amphitheater back,” Hooks said.
Revitalization efforts on Jekyll and the addition of more visitor lodging options, including the upcoming June opening of the new Courtyard & Residence Inn by Marriott on the island, make this an opportune time to begin considering development of the amphitheater, Hooks said.
“Before the pandemic, I’d had several meetings and discussions with representatives of different groups that were interested in the amphitheater, and it looked like maybe there was some traction beginning to take place,” he said. “But then once the pandemic hit, all of that went away.”
The RFP deadline will be on a rolling basis, which means proposals will continue to be accepted until one appropriate for board consideration is submitted.
“We do not know whether or not there will be responses, but we think that it’s appropriate to put forth an RFP and then to see what may result,” Hooks said.