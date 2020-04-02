Following a similar move by the Glynn County Commission Tuesday, the Jekyll Island Authority extended the closure of all beaches on the island from April 13 to April 30 and banned new rentals over two nights.
The county commission voted Tuesday to extend closures of park facilities and St. Simons Island beaches through April 30, and included the Sea Island beach in the new order. Commissioners also banned all new lodging rentals through the end of the month on the islands except by certain “essential” personnel.
The JIA did not go quite as far as the county, however.
“The rental and/or occupancy of commercial lodging establishments for a period of more than two consecutive nights shall be prohibited until April 30 at 11:59 p.m. except by essential lodgers,” according to an order signed by authority director Jones Hooks.
The order bans new rentals in “short-term rentals, residential rentals, hotels, motels, bed and breakfast businesses and any other facility providing temporary lodging and other temporary accommodations to the public,” and any similar businesses that rent lodgings for fewer than 30 days.
The authority’s definition of essential lodgers mirrored the county’s, including displaced Glynn County residents, those seeking shelter from domestic abuse and first responders, law enforcement, government employees and medical personnel on official business.
To see the full list, visit jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/covid-19.
The ban does not apply to current guests.
Violators can be penalized by a fine up to $500 plus costs and up to 60 days in jail per violation.
The order also extended two previous actions — the closure of Jekyll Island beaches and bans on community gatherings and dine-in seating in restaurants.