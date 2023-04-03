Jekyll Island will kick off sea turtle nesting season in Georgia with its annual Turtle Crawl event, which benefits the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
This year’s Turtle Crawl will take place April 29, and online registration will close April 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jekyll Island will kick off sea turtle nesting season in Georgia with its annual Turtle Crawl event, which benefits the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
This year’s Turtle Crawl will take place April 29, and online registration will close April 26.
Participants can run in either the 10K, 5K or 1K Fun Run. The first race will begin at 7:25 a.m.
Those wishing to support the event can also become a “Ghost Crawler,” a virtual participant.
“Participants receive a commemorative t-shirt and can enjoy a photo op with Scute C. Turtle, the official mascot of the GSTC,” said Michelle Kaylor, Ddrector of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. “Runners placing overall will receive a commemorative award and medal. Runners placing in their age group will also receive a medal.”
The Turtle Crawl first took place in 2003 as a fundraiser for the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to support its mission of sea turtle research, rehabilitation and education. Since opening a decade ago, center has provided care for more than 3,000 patients.
The Turtle Craw has raised more than $100,000 to help save sea turtles.
“This important fundraising event supports the lifesaving work of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, through the Jekyll Island Foundation,” Kaylor said. “Participants’ support helps continue the Center’s sea turtle rehabilitation, research, and education mission.”
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is a working wildlife hospital that features a rehabilitation pavilion where guests can observe treatments and learn about sea turtles and the other wildlife patients.
Last year, the Turtle Crawl drew more than 1,100 participants.
All who support this event play a role in conservation work on the Georgia coast, Kaylor said.
“In 2022 the (sea turtle) nesting season was a record-breaking year not only for Jekyll Island, but the state,” she said. “Jekyll Island had the most sea turtle nests and sea turtle encounters on a populated beach in Georgia.
“Unlike other barrier islands off the coast of Georgia, the center offers the public a chance to learn about sea turtles and see rehabilitation in action with a host of interactive exhibits and experiences throughout sea turtle nesting season.”
Registration for the event includes a 2023 Turtle Crawl T-shirt. Kaylor said participants should register by April 14 to guarantee they receive a shirt.
Registration prices will increase after April 9.
To learn more, visit jekyllisland.com/turtlecrawl.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Jekyll Island will kick off sea turtle nesting season in Georgia with its annual Turtle Crawl event, which benefits the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.
The Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently announced its selection of a new president and CEO.
Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.
Elderly Brunswick residents will get 200 “bucket gardens” designed for easy care and movement for those with mobility challenges.