The coronavirus has taken a toll on Jekyll Island Authority’s budget and will continue to affect island operations throughout what’s normally the island’s busiest tourist season.
“Some folks frequently feel that Jekyll is isolated and that Jekyll is basically an island unto itself,” said Jones Hooks, Jekyll Island Authority executive director, during an online meeting of the board of the JIA on Tuesday. “I think it’s important for everyone to realize that we are not immune to COVID-19 on Jekyll Island, that there are confirmed cases in every zip code within Glynn County and that would include Jekyll Island.”
Statewide shelter-in-place orders led to a nosedive in the number of visitors to the island starting last month. During the first 19 days of April, overall traffic on the island was down about 67 percent compared to during that same time in 2019, Hooks told the board. That drop is an indicator of the amount of reduced business across the island, he said.
Board member Bill Gross gave a grim report on how the island’s finances have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
JIA revenues in March were a little more than $1,712,000, about $493,00 less than budgeted revenues for the month. Year-to-date revenues up to Feb. 28 were strong, Gross said, and higher than what was budgeted.
“March revenues started off strong but dropped significantly when the virus pandemic hit our area,” he said. “Measures to control the spread of the virus from the federal, state and local level resulted in the closure of several of our amenities, including the convention center.”
Most revenue projections fell below what was budgeted, including revenues from the parking fee, the Jekyll Island Convention Center, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, museums and the golf course.
Hotel revenue in March was $2.6 million, $1.9 million less than hotel revenue during March 2019.
All JIA departments were notified March 12 of an immediate hiring freeze on any open staff positions, Gross said.
The cushion from the strong showing early in the year is helping the budget now, said Marjorie Johnson, JIA’s chief accounting officer.
“We had done really well up through February, and we built up a cushion of about $2.3 million, which ultimately, if that money wasn’t spent, would have gone toward capital projects and contributions to the cash reserve fund,” she said.
The convention center reported a large number of cancellations, and JIA staff expect activities to lag even after the economy begins to reopen.
Most businesses and groups will likely be focused on returning to normal routines and will not be scheduling conferences right away, Hooks said.
The board approved a commercial lease relief recommendation during the meeting to allow businesses on the island that make lease payments to JIA to defer their payments for two months, in May and June.
The board also heard the first revised reading of the island’s lighting ordinance, which has been redrafted over the past year and aims to protect nesting sea turtles and hatchlings on the island. JIA staff worked with employees of the state’s Department of Natural Resources to rewrite the ordinance that has been on the books since 2009 with the goal of tightening up the language and removing ambiguities that have affected implementation in the past.