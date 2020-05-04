Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island anticipates an increase in visitors as shelter-in-place orders are lifted for many around the state, and the island began this weekend implementing new protocols and changing some operations for visitors’ safety.
The focus is on a rolling reopening of operations.
Gov. Brian Kemp did not renew the state’s shelter-in-place order that expired at midnight April 30. The Department of Natural Resources, however, extended its order restricting certain activities on beaches, including on Jekyll, until May 6.
The order prohibits the use of chairs, coolers, tents and umbrellas and groups over 10 people. The order also requires that all people must be at least 6 feet apart unless they live in the same household.
Jekyll Island beach facilities, including beach pavilions, picnic areas and beach restrooms, will continue to remain closed per the order’s restrictions. Georgia State Patrol are leading enforcement, with assistance from Jekyll Island Park Rangers.
Jekyll Island was crowded the first weekend after Kemp relaxed restrictions aimed to control the spread of the coronavirus.
There was a constant stream of bicyclists on the paths, the campground appeared to have a high occupancy and the park and pier at Clam Creek were crowded. At mid-afternoon Saturday, every parking space was filled at Clam Creek including the paved parking lot and along the road. There were at least 100 people fishing. Those fishing from the pier were a safe distance apart, until someone caught a shark and people crowded around to look.
The Jekyll Island Authority plans to reopen amenities and facilities in phases, to ensure expectations for proper sanitation and social distancing are met.
Some amenities began to reopen this weekend, under limited operations and reduced occupancy. Others, including Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, will not open until later in the month, at a reduced occupancy.
An opening date for Summer Waves and island playgrounds has not yet been set.
Hotels and the Jekyll Island campground will maintain a 75 percent occupancy cap for the next several weeks.
The Jekyll Island Convention Center plans to host its first returning group in June.
JIA also plans to implement a series of new employee protocols to ensure the well-being of both staff and visitors.
All staff members who have contact with guests will be required to wear assigned masks and will be reminded of proper hygiene. Those who exhibit signs of illness will be required to stay home and seek medical attention.
To further establish social distancing, many facilities at Jekyll will have plexiglass dividers placed at customer service counters.
JIA will continue using hospital-grade disinfectants and requiring increased sanitation of public surfaces including countertops, doorknobs and other areas.
— Terry Dickson contributed to this report