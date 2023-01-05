The bike paths on Jekyll Island are looking good these days, following several years of renovations.
Jekyll Island Authority began the renovations in October 2020 and wrapped most of the work up toward the end of 2022, with only a couple of path renovations remaining.
The old bike paths were mostly 6-feet wide and made of asphalt that was crumbling and in need of repair, said Noel Jensen, deputy executive director for JIA. The new paths are 8-feet wide and made of 4-inch thick concrete.
The new paths are much safer and easier to share for residents and visitors, Jensen said.
Renovations took place in several phases over the past few years.
“We were selective in the sections we phased in order to have minimal disruption to visitation and vehicles traversing the adjacent roads,” Jensen said.
About 7.52 miles of Jekyll Island’s 23 miles of bike paths were renovated, which is about one-third of the island’s bike paths.
“The pandemic hurt and helped this project,” Jensen said. “Initially, less visitation to the island meant fewer bikers on the paths. Later on in the project, our crews ran into supply chain issues with the concrete, and this caused delays toward the end of the project.”
Two bike paths remain to be completed. The Driftwood Beach to Clam Creek bike path and the remainder of the Jekyll Island Causeway bike path to the Guest Information Center still need renovations. These will be funded by the authority’s capital budget and SPLOST dollars recently approved by Glynn County voters.
Most of the funds used to complete the prior renovations came from the authority’s capital budget, as well as through the authority’s public improvement fund, tourism development fund and a partnership with hotels on the island.
“This is an important public safety project for the island,” Jensen said. “Biking has always been a popular form of recreation on Jekyll Island, and it’s important for us to continuously make improvements that support those activities, ensuring that our visitors and residents can do so safely and more comfortably.”