Bike paths

Jekyll Island Authority recently completed bike path renovations on about one-third of the paths on the island.

 Provided photo/Jekyll Island Authority

The bike paths on Jekyll Island are looking good these days, following several years of renovations.

Jekyll Island Authority began the renovations in October 2020 and wrapped most of the work up toward the end of 2022, with only a couple of path renovations remaining.

