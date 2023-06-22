A raccoon on Jekyll Island has tested positive for rabies, the Glynn County Health Department reported Thursday.
A family and their dog encountered the raccoon on a bike trail along the East River on Wednesday morning. The dog confronted the animal.
A member of the Jekyll Island Wildlife Response Team captured the raccoon for testing and the positive test was returned Thursday.
There is no live animal test for rabies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The raccoon was killed to perform the test.
The dog owners have been notified and the dog was vaccinated for rabies. It also has received a booster shot.
“This is an important reminder for residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild animals,” said Ginger Heidel, public information officer for the Coastal Health District. “As always, pet owners are also urged to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations.”
There are several rabies-carrying wild animals in Coastal Georgia, including raccoons, foxes and bats.
The raccoon on Jekyll Island is the second animal this month in Glynn County to test positive for rabies.
The health district received a positive test on June 9 from a fox that was captured near Exit 29 on Interstate 95. In that case, the fox came into contact with people who had been feeding wild animals in their backyard, the health department said.
To protect themselves and their families from rabies, people should avoid contact with animals they don’t know, keep up with vaccinations and booster shots for all pets and avoid attracting wild animals by leaving trash cans open or pet food outside, the health department said.
People should also never adopt wild animals and teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals of any kind, wild or domestic, the health department advises.
“Symptoms of rabies in animals include a change in behavior, biting, aggression, showing no fear of natural enemies (such as humans), foaming at the mouth and paralysis,” a release from the health department said. “If an animal ever bites you, seek medical care immediately and contact Glynn County Animal Control at 912-554-7500 and the Glynn County Health Department Environmental Health office at 912-279-2940.”
