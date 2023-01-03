Construction of a new public safety facility on Jekyll Island is moving forward as the contractor looks for a way to keep the project within budget while dealing with inflation and supply chain challenges.
The facility will house the island’s public safety offices, fire and EMS departments and Georgia State Patrol Post 35, all of which are housed in outdated facilities that are non-compliant with ADA standards and smaller than needed for staff.
“The JI Fire/EMS building was built in the 1960s, and the GSP Post 35 was converted from a package store more than 30 years ago,” said Noel Jensen, JIA deputy executive director.
The new facility will include an Emergency Operation Center to complement the main EOC in Glynn County during emergency events.
The authority’s board voted in November to award the construction contract to Dabbs Williams Construction of Statesboro.
Jensen reported at the time that the three bids received for the project in October were each over budget and requiring the selection team to ask for more detailed presentations from the three bidderst.
Dabbs Construction stood out during the process as the best suited to get the budget cost down.
Dabbs also previously worked with JIA to construct the Jekyll Beach Village.
Jensen said his team and the contractor are working now to find opportunities for value engineering to get the public safety facility project closer to the original budget.
“Inflation and supply chain issues have dramatically increased costs since the project was initially designed,” Jensen said.
Estimated cost of the project is $7 million to $7.5 million.