Events, meetings and other gatherings continued to be affected as the area adjusts to guidance on the coronavirus.
JEKYLL ISLAND
Four Jekyll Island public meetings are indefinitely postponed.
The board of the Jekyll Island Authority is postponing today’s joint meeting with the Glynn County and Brunswick city commissions, the JIA Board meeting, the golf course master plan public input session and the March 26 town hall meeting.
The JIA announced Monday evening it is closing the Mosaic museum, Faith Chapel, the convention center and the Georgia Sea Turtle Center gallery and viewing pavilion until further notice.
LOCAL GOP CAUCUS
The Glynn County Republican Party’s precinct caucus and county convention Saturday will now be accessible only via the internet.
Concerns over COVID-19 has prompted the party to tell participants to stay home.
Persons interested in the convention must register online before noon Tuesday and pay a $15 fee. The fee can be paid online.
Individuals who plan to go to First United Church at 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, must be there by 9 a.m. Saturday to fill out forms. The church will be closed, but the sergeant-at-arms will be outside to collect the $15 fee and paperwork.
SPRING SPORTS
Glynn County Recreation and Parks spring 2020 sports are canceled until further notice.
Cancellations include all youth baseball, all youth and adult softball, T-ball, blastball, track, spring soccer, and adult kickball. All recreation department classes are cancelled as well.
KINGSLAND
The city of Kingsland is taking steps to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.
Utility customers are encouraged to pay their bills online or with the phone payment option. Utility payments can be made online at municipalonlinepayments.com/kingslandga or by calling 866 231-1537.
All city payments may continue to be placed in the proper boxes at the Kingsland Municipal Services Building and the Kingsland Welcome Center. If necessary, cash payments will only be accepted at the Kingsland Municipal Services Building.
Kingsland Municipal Court will reschedule the April 1 and 13 court dates
Kingsland City Council is exploring options to live stream city council and other public meetings that will include a queue for public input. Once implemented, Kingland City Council chambers will be closed to the public.
The Kingsland Welcome Center is closed until further notice.
City employees in essential operational positions such as police, fire, EMS and water/sewer plant operations will continue normal operations with recommended safety precautions in place.
WOODBINE
The city of Woodbine will discontinue all in-person services and programs effective March 17, including the Crawfish Festival scheduled in late April. All city facilities, including City Hall, will remain closed to the public until further notice.
OTHER CHANGES
• Camden County schools are closed until further notice.
• Charlton County schools are closed until at least Friday.
• The Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting March 18 is canceled.
• A Georgia Department of Labor job fair at Sea Island on March 19 is canceled.
• A candidate forum at the Brunswick Library on April 25 has been canceled.
• The Glynn County Revenue Study Committee meeting scheduled for March 18 is canceled.