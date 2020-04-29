The coronavirus pandemic has prevented the Jekyll Island Authority from hosting a hearing on its golf course master plan, which is posted online for public comment.
The board of the JIA received a presentation on the updated draft concept last week during its virtual meeting. A public session will be planned for a later date, said JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks.
Troy Vincent of Vincent Designs, project manager of the master plan, walked the board through the master plan April 21.
A 45-hole facility will be optimal for Jekyll, Vincent said.
Several courses have surpassed their life expectancy, he said, and are in need of major upgrades. Those courses include Great Dunes, Oleander and Indian Mound.
“The golf master plan process is designed to determine what options exist and recommend the best direction for the future of golf at Jekyll Island,” Vincent said. “Current course design does not align with Jekyll Island Authority’s missions as stewards of the island.”
The courses should incorporate features like turf reduction, minimized aquifer withdrawals for irrigation and the introduction of native grasses, Vincent said. These are all more environmentally sound practices.
“That would be more in line with what Jekyll Island stands for in their mission, and currently we don’t see that,” he said. “The (master) plan allows for a wider range of outdoor recreation and educational opportunities.”
The aim of the master plan is to offer more appeal to the general public and enhance the wildlife habitat, Vincent said.
The master plan includes five development areas that are located strategically. One area would become the site of a low density assisted and independent living facility that would have at most 40 to 50 rooms, Vincent said. Another area could be developed into a low density golf lodge for groups.
Additional, more detailed planning and design are still needed, Vincent said, including archeological evaluations.
“I don’t see anything right now that raises a red flag, but we would have to determine that by some additional studies,” he said. “And I caution everybody, this is a master plan. This is like looking at the area at 10,000 feet.”
Decisions also still need to be made to determine what funding options are available for the project and when those options will be made available, Vincent said. But the golf courses are at the point where “Band-aid” fixes will not be sufficient much longer, he said.
“Either way...even if you left the golf courses where they were at to take care of all of the items that have surpassed their longevity, you’re going to spend a substantial amount of money,” he said. “We feel based on our preliminary cost so far that you would actually be saving money by following through with the master plan in regards to golf courses, because you’re actually eliminating golf holes. So there is a substantial savings there."
The master plan is Jekyll Island’s current recommendation, Hooks said, and will remain online for public comment through May 7. A public session will be scheduled in the future.
The master plan can be found at jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/golf-course-master-plan.