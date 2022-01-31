More than 350 visitors boarded a steamboat headed for Jekyll Island on a Friday evening in March 1948.
Their destination was a dinner that marked the official opening of the island to the public, according to an article that ran in the March 1, 1948, edition of The Brunswick News.
Seventy-five years later, people loaded into their cars and drove across the Downing Musgrove Causeway or from their homes on Jekyll Island for an event with a similar spirit. More than 200 attended the Jekyll Island 75th Soiree, hosted Friday evening at the Jekyll Island Club Resort.
The state of Georgia purchased Jekyll Island in 1947 for use as a state park, and numerous celebratory events this year will mark the anniversary milestone and highlight a part of the island’s history that rarely finds itself in the spotlight.
Guests arrived Friday in black tie attire for an evening of entertainment, fine dining and festive camaraderie. The event paid homage to the dinner hosted in 1948 when the doors of Jekyll Island were officially opened to anyone who wished to visit the island.
“It was still somewhat restricted because it was only accessible by steamboat, by the ferry that crossed over to Brunswick, so it was still just the first several hundred people that made it to the island,” said Andrea Marroquin, museum curator for the Jekyll Island Authority.
The final season of the exclusive Jekyll Island Club, of which the members included business tycoons and well known American millionaires, took place in 1942. World War II intervened before the state purchased the island in 1947.
The soiree began Friday with a trolley ride from the Morgan Center to the club’s Grand Dining Room, where guests mingled and sipped on the evening’s signature cocktail, the Jekyll 75.
Musicians played in one corner, while across the room a live portrait artist created a painting of the soiree’s events in real time.
Chloe Strickland, the artist, said her painting would capture the essence of the evening.
“I try to capture the colors, the energy, the mood of everything,” said Strickland, who brought along two other artists to paint individual portraits of the guests. “I think the reason you have a photographer is to capture how things actually looked exactly, versus a painting where I’m being inspired by everything that’s going on and then I’m creating something that’s through my eyes, what I see, how I experience the event. That’s what I mean by the essence of it.”
Former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson served as event emcee. State dignitaries in attendance included U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and state Sen. Blake Tillery, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“We’re so proud of the forethought of those in 1947 and their wise investment that, when coupled with investments of other citizens, has created a park that I think all of our citizens can be proud of,” Tillery said.
Soon after arriving, guests donned their coats and stepped outside to the resort’s pool, where the internationally acclaimed synchronized swimming group Aqualillies performed a show that nodded to the era being celebrated.
Their performance was capped off with a fireworks show before guests loaded back onto the trolleys and returned to the Morgan Center for dinner.
The soiree ended with a cake pull and champagne toast presented by the Friends of Historic Jekyll Island.
Glynn County residents Gracie and Danny Petty were in attendance and remarked upon the vast amount of work that JIA staff put in to making the evening remarkable.
“It is something that should be celebrated, and I don’t think enough people probably give them enough credit for what they do,” said Gracie, whose husband, Danny, is captain of the Jekyll Island Fire Department. “It’s an impressive event.”
Marcie and Kevin Kicklighter made a trip from Athens for the soiree.
“We’re so excited to be here and pay tribute to Jekyll Island and the incredible success of the Jekyll Island Authority, pay homage to its history and look forward to the future too,” said Marcie, who works for the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s just an honor to be a part of it.”
The 75th Soiree kicked off what will be a year of anniversary celebrations, and many other events are planned.
Jekyll’s Mosaic Museum will host an opening from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday for its new Fabulous Jekyll Island Exhibit, which will feature pieces of Jekyll’s history during its early years as a state park.
“We have some souvenirs on display from the early years of Jekyll Island as a state park,” Marroquin said. “There’s the Fabulous Jekyll Island sign, and at the end of the causeway there’s sort of a photo op where people can take photos with the sign as they enter.”
Images of the island from 1947 to 1948 during its first days as a state park will be on display as part of the exhibit, which will also feature firsthand accounts of the period in Jekyll history.
“One of the things that I’m really excited about is that we’re incorporating a lot of oral history into our 75th celebrations,” Marroquin said. “Our community of island visitors and residents and staff were central to our history as a state park, and we’re giving an opportunity for people to listen to some of the stories but also contribute their stories and memories of Jekyll Island as a state park over the years.”
Dolphin Day Trolley Tours will also be offered this month as part of Black History Month celebrations and the anniversary events.
The tours will depart from the Mosaic and go down to the island’s south end, with a break at the historic pavilion that was at St. Andrews Beach where participants will see a musical performance.
“It’s sort of a combination of our African American history and our musical history here on Jekyll Island starting at the end of the club era and continuing through to the integration of the island in 1964,” Marroquin said.
The tour will educate participants about the types of music played on Jekyll, hit songs of the day and other stories from this part of island history.
Marroquin encouraged anyone interested in participating in the anniversary events to check frequently at jekyllisland.com for updates.
“I’m really excited about being able to talk about a period in our history that doesn’t get as much attention,” Marroquin said. “There’s just been a lot of milestones and events, and I’m excited about including our visitors as part of the story.”
Every resident and visitor on Jekyll Island plays a role in its continuing story, she said.
“That’s something that’s unique about Jekyll Island — everybody who comes here is part of our history and makes history with us,” Marroquin said. “I’m really excited to talk to people and to hear what they remember and what they consider special to preserve about the story of the island.”