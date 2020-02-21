The large square pot sitting today in the center of the Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island played its own role in a dark chapter of American history.
The pot was carried off the Wanderer, a slave ship that brutally transported slaves to America in 1858. The slave ship sailed into the St. Andrews Sound south of Jekyll Island with roughly 400 enslaved Africans trapped onboard. The captives were among the last known group of enslaved Africans sold into captivity in America.
A model of an interior portion of the Wanderer ship is on display in the Mosaic museum, along with the massive pot.
“When they arrived on the island, they took the pot off the ship because everyone was starving,” said Stephanie Jackson, a museum educator at the Mosaic. “And people on the island gave them some gruel and food, and they were able to eat a little bit.”
The story of the Wanderer is one of many being shared this month on Jekyll Island as part of Black History Month.
An interactive cultural program called De Artistry of Gullah Geechee will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The program will feature a histo-musical presentation by Queen Quet, chieftess of the Gullah Geechee Nation. There will also be traditional handmade quilts by Gullah Geechee traditions keeper Carolee Holmes Brown, and paintings by Gullah Geechee artist Quadré Stuckey.
Presenters will share the cultural inspiration of their work, and Queen Quet will sign Gullah Geechee books and CDs, including her new novels.
Entry to the event costs $20 for ages 13 and up and $14 for ages 5-12. Admission is free for ages 4 and under.
“There will be different things throughout the day, so it could be drop in,” Jackson said. “But if you really want to experience everything you should attend the entire time period.”
JIA staff will host a Remembrance Day at the Wanderer Memory Trail from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 29. The event is free, and activities will include live basket weaving and arts and crafts projects for children.
“All of the activities will be based in black American history,” Jackson said.
Staff will be on hand to answer questions about the trail and the history.
The new version of the Wanderer Trail opened two years ago, Jackson said, and includes many interactive elements.
“You can touch, you can listen, you can bang on the instruments yourself,” she said. “And then at the end there’s a tribute to those survivors and those that didn’t survive. Their names are listed, both their original names and the names they were given when they came here. If we know both, then they’re both listed. It’s powerful.”
Jekyll’s history contains some dark moments in the American story, including the landing of the Wanderer. But it’s important for these stories to be shared and remembered, Jackson said. It’s also important to celebrate the local Gullah-Geechee culture that exists today.
“We want to tell the story of those that were there and those that survived and didn’t survive,” she said. “That’s part of the reason that our exhibit here focuses on the voices of the survivors. This is their story that’s important to tell.”