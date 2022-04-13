Jekyll Island Authority’s full-time and part-time staff will soon receive a pay increase in line with the statewide raises approved this year by Gov. Brian Kemp.
The JIA board of directors approved Tuesday a $5,000 annual salary and a one-time payment of up to $4,300 for full-time employees, as well as an hourly pay increase of up to $2.41 per hour for part-time staff along with a one-time payment of up to $1,500. The pay increase is set to begin April 22.
Gov. Kemp recently approved a $5,000 annual pay increase for state employees to improve recruitment and retention. The Brunswick and Glynn County commissions have also taken steps to increase the pay of local government workers.
Hiring and job retention is currently a challenge for nearly all kinds of employers nationwide, said Jenna Johnson, director of human resources for JIA.
“It is not just here. It is happening everywhere,” she said. “You can do a simple Indeed job search for Brunswick and 3,000 job openings come up. On Jekyll Island, it’s 266 job openings and 40 of those are ours.”
JIA’s employee shortage includes 24 full-time vacancies and at least 28 for part-time positions. And the authority will soon need to hire about 100 seasonal employees to work at the Summer Waves water park during the summer months.
“Retention is a pretty big part of this as well,” Johnson said. “As you know, if you are short-staffed, the employees that are showing up day in and day out are also now carrying a much larger workload than if you had the number of employees that you had planned on or even close.”
Vacancies at the authority this year have meant JIA is $1.1 million under budget on personnel costs. That money will be used to fund the one-time payment and payment increases, said Marjorie Johnson, chief accounting officer for JIA.
In other business, the board approved a request for information exploring renewable energy opportunities for the island.
“There’s a robust renewable energy industry in Georgia largely driven by solar,” said Ben Carswell, director of conservation and sustainability for JIA. “State laws and policies have supported development and management of this industry over the past decade, and from our perspective here on Jekyll Island the landscape of this market has changed very considerably over that time.”
As the authority looks to the future, he said there will be opportunities for capital projects and building renovations that may be able to incorporate renewable energy components.
“We need to look at those potential opportunities,” Carswell said.
The RFI is meant to provide JIA staff with a strong base of information about the market, opportunities, potential risks and more.
“This RFI … is about soliciting information from competitive interest and to strengthen our position in regard to potential renewable energy projects so that going forward we may know how best to bring this about efficiently and appropriately,” Carswell said. “While this RFI is broadly open to renewable energy interests of any type … really the solar industry is what’s competitive in our state right now.”
The JIA board also heard an update on the economic impact created on Jekyll by the recent filming of The Color Purple, which wrapped up production on the island in March.
“Just in talking with several of our hotel partners, the Villas saw $60K in revenue, the Westin about $45K, $143K for the Holiday Inn, over $200K at the Hampton,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for JIA. “And that’s for rooming for cast and crew staying while developing the sets and while production was taking place.”
She said those numbers don’t take into account the revenue earned by restaurants on Jekyll.
“Also Jekyll received film fees just shy of $130K that included parking through the entry gate, closures of certain facilities and using operational resources,” Hawkins said. “We’re excited that we were just probably shy of or near $600,000 in revenue from this film production.”
The JIA board also:
· Approved the ratification of a 2010 lease agreement form.
· Approved a resolution honoring board member Joe Wilkinson’s ongoing service on the board as a member and recent chairman.
· Approved a rental agreement with the Purple Turtle Signature Store, a Lilly Pulitzer store that will open on the island.
· Heard an update on a sales tax analysis for the 2022 SPLOST.
· Heard a presentation on a draft report from the National Golf Foundation.