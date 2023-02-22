The executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority announced Tuesday his plan to retire from the position.
Jones Hooks, who has served as executive director since 2008 and overseen significant revitalization and development on the island, made the announcement during the monthly meeting of the JIA board of directors.
He plans to serve until the end of the current fiscal year, June 30.
Hooks said he began in the role 15 years ago with four clear goals established by the board — to accomplish a revitalization of the island’s facilities, to establish a credible conservation effort, to partner with the private sector and to establish a viable Foundation.
“Each of these major goals has been achieved,” Hooks said. “I am also extremely proud of the many additional attainments realized, including significant and numerous improvements in our operations, infrastructure and facilities.”
Hooks thanked the board members for their support and grew emotional when thanking the authority’s staff.
“I would like to publicly thank our outstanding staff for their dedication and support,” he said. “We have assembled an amazing group of talented persons who genuinely care about Jekyll Island and are committed to ensuring that the island’s character remains intact for today’s guests and residents as well as those who will explore this beautiful island in the future.”
During Hooks’ tenure, the authority has come to operate much differently than it did when he arrived in 2008. At that time, many facilities were operating at a deficit, and as a state authority Jekyll is responsible for raising its own annual operating budget.
“Now, the JIA’s annual self-operational budget is more than $35 million with more than 300 employees among 35 departments, responsible for managing 1,130 residential utility customers, island fire and emergency medical services, all island roads, beach parks and greenspace, 63 holes of golf, a water park, convention center, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, Beach Village and Historic District, and marketing the Island to tourists,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for JIA.
Hooks is the longest serving executive director of the authority since its establishment by the state in 1950.
Under his leadership, more than $368 million in investments have been made to revitalizing Jekyll Island, Hawkins said.
“Significant strides have been made in conservation efforts, including the construction of a protective rock revetment, additional protection of the coastal viewshed, reforestation, as well the establishment of a Greenspace Preservation District surrounding Jekyll’s golf courses,” she said.
Numerous major studies have also been completed, including island master plans, conservation plans, a Golf Course Improvement Plan, a Carrying Capacity & Infrastructure Assessment, a transportation study and an ordinance update.
The JIA board will soon begin the process of searching for and naming Hooks’ successor.
Upon retirement, Hooks and his wife Stephanie plan to continue living on Jekyll Island.
In an interview with The News after the meeting, Hooks said he expects there will be a smooth transition as the board begins its search for the next executive director.
The executive director position is appointed and renewed by the JIA board.
“At today’s meeting, each of the board members took a draft copy of my job description to review for any comments and revisions they may want to see added,” he said, adding that the board chairman will oversee the hiring process.
Leaving his role on Jekyll feels bittersweet, Hooks said.
“I had a hard time getting through the statement today that I read, the letter to the board, because I feel like Jekyll has been for 15 years now basically my life,” he said. “I’ve just been committed to try to make certain that Jekyll would be enhanced and yet not overrun, and we’ve always been looking for balance and I think thus far that that’s what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
Hooks began to plan for his retirement several months ago, ahead of his 70th birthday in January.
“It just seemed right that it was the appropriate time to look at retirement,” he said.
Dale Atkins, JIA board chairman, commended Hooks for his leadership on Jekyll.
“One thing I’ve noticed as a board member is the tremendous staff that you were able to assemble,” Atkins said. “You can’t do it alone, and you have a tremendous staff and the next person coming in will be in a tremendous advantage. You’ve certainly raised the bar.”
In other business, the JIA board:
• Approved spending $238,411 from the Tourism Development Fund for the completion of the causeway bike path from the island to the Guest Information Center.
• Approved spending $365,500 in capital project funding for the installation and implementation of a new ticketing and point-of-sale software system, previously awarded through RFP to VivaTicket, pending final contract negotiations and legal review.
• Approved the acceptance of a grant in the amount of $1,531.92 awarded from the Georgia Trauma Commission for the purchase of two Jekyll Island Fire Department rescue stretchers.
• Approved the release for proposal to engage professional service providers to submit for consideration the development, ownership and operation of a pickleball complex on the island.
• Approved Budget Motels, Inc., DBA Days Inn & Suites, to undertake a loan from PrimeSouth Bank in the amount of $6 million, based on requirements of the ground lease with the JIA.
• Approved a six-month extension of the residential unit completion date for The Moorings at Jekyll Harbor, LLC., to July 20.
• Approved schematic designs for the Hilton Tapestry Beachview Club Hotel expansion located at 721 Beachview Dr N, and for The Anchor Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Resort located at 701 Beachview Dr N.
• Approved an update to the Collections Management Policy within the authority’s Policy Manual to clarify and align more concisely with current best practices for records and asset management.