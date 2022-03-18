Jekyll Island Authority’s ordinance review and revision project is wrapping up and will soon produce a more organized and improved code of ordinances on the island.
Glenn Coyne, a senior planner for the consulting group Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, Inc. (GMC), which is working with the JIA to revise the ordinances, provided an update on the project Tuesday to the board.
The update process began in July 2021 and may be completed by the summer.
Numerous administrative procedures have been improved, often to reflect access to new technology.
“There’s things that have changed in the marketplace since the code was adopted the first time,” Coyne sad. “So we wanted to make sure that we looked at that, but we also try to make sure we respect what keeps Jekyll unique and what makes the history and the nature of Jekyll Island unique.”
Code chapters have been reorganized, and ordinances are now better grouped based on similarity and relevance.
The code revision process will not change anything about where people can develop on Jekyll, he said. No new areas for development will be added, and the map is not changed.
“We are simply just rewriting the codes that regulate that development on the island,” Coyne said.
The ordinances take up 240 pages of text and are organized into 10 chapters based on topic.
The codes address a wide breadth of issues on Jekyll. The revision process has included the adoption of a coastal stormwater supplement, the addition of a sea level rise ordinance, a new flood protection measure, litter enforcement and more.
“We spent I don’t know how much time on the tree ordinance,” Coyne said. “It’s a very major part of the code that’s the longest single chapter, I think, because it has plant lists, it has materials lists.”
Codes address tree maintenance, size, mitigation and more.
The next largest chapter may be the one about residential neighborhoods.
“What we really want to do is try to maintain the character through the codes of the residential neighborhoods,” Coyne said. “So we’ve incorporated a lot of administrative procedures — how you apply for a permit, what the process is to review that permit, who looks at it, who approves it and then how it’s inspected as the property is renovated or developed.”
The ordinances related to design review standards aim to maintain the character of Jekyll.
“We’re looking at things like buildings, heights,” he said. “The ranch style homes is our benchmark here to look at what’s existing and how to protect that through the codes.”
The review process has also included consideration of an alcoholic beverage ordinance update to possibly allow for outdoor carry in limited areas.
The process also aims to strengthen codes related to non-lease holders who conduct business on the island.
“You see examples of people who come here to perform services like landscaping or cleaning pools or similar bicycle and kayak rentals, tourist charters, things like that,” Coyne said. “There’s a real interest in simply getting a registration process for those folks, having them pay an annual fee and having them give proof of insurance.”
Building code updates have been added, as well as a clarification to the relationship between JIA and Glynn County regarding which entity conducts building inspections. Codes will also formally recognize the island’s historic districts and lay out how to establish future historic districts.
The revision process has also added a new district called “planned development”
“So should new development come to Jekyll Island or if there’s a piece of property that is going to be developed, we are strongly advocating that that go under this ‘planned development’ category where the applicant provides a site plan, a narrative, a complete schedule,” Coyne said. “Everything is laid out ahead of time to show what that development’s going to look like.”
Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA, added that this is not advocacy for additional development.
During a public comment portion of the meeting Tuesday, Jekyll resident Al Tata said he expects the ordinance revision to be expensive and to affect nearly all who are on Jekyll in a significant way. He also urged the consulting group to make an extra effort to communicate with island residents, organizations and other stakeholders.
“If you don’t, I think there’s going to be real trouble with what these ordinances do when they actually go into effect,” Tate said.
A public input opportunity is set for 5:30 p.m. April 12 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Details are available online at www.jekyllisland.com/authority/other-projects/.
The consulting group also received feedback from the public through an online survey and has worked closely with JIA staff throughout the revision process.
The plan is to offer a first reading to the board at its May meeting and a second reading at the meeting in June.
Updates are also being posted on the Jekyll Island website under a code revision special section.
“When we’re finished, you’re never really finished with the codes,” Coyne said. “It’s a living document you need to keep taking a look at and updating as needed.”