The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved the largest budget in its history Tuesday.
The $35.46 million budget surpasses last year’s $30.4 million budget.
The budget funds all of the authority’s capital accounts and plans reserve funds to maintain Jekyll operations even during challenging periods like those caused by the pandemic.
Jekyll Island, like much of the Golden Isles, has seen record-setting visitation and spending numbers in recent years due in large part to travel trends related to the pandemic.
The budget also includes several rate increases, most of which either reflect the rising costs of Jekyll operations or capacity planning measures.
The annual pass rate on Jekyll will go up from $55 to $75 and from $100 to $120 for oversized vehicles.
“We’re aware of opportunities for us to look at and analyze the annual pass, the future rates there,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA.
Right now, he said, only seven trips to Jekyll will pay for an annual pass with the current daily pass rate.
“And you will remember that we did away with the transponder fee when we went to the new gate system, and so that made annual passes even that much more affordable,” Hooks said.
“The idea is to move the annual pass up to $75 for the basic annual pass, $120 for oversized vehicles, and then that we would study this issue just like we’re proposing to study the utility rates.”
Other rates that will go up include a 3% increase in trash fees associated with increased fees from Waste Management, increased golf prices, a $3 per night increase at the campground, and ticket price increases at Summer Waves and other Jekyll programs.
“Most all of these increases are actually associated with the increased costs that we’re incurring,” Hooks said. “… There’s a lot of costs that we’re encountering that we’re trying to stay on top of.”
The budget also plans for the construction of a new public safety facility, a $30,000 assessment for a potential pickleball court on the island and an expansion at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center.
In other business, the Jekyll board voted to approve:
• Updates to the authority’s human resources policies regarding annual leave, holidays, employee media responses and reemployment/reinstatement.
• Consideration of a proposed fiscal year strategic plan that will be sent to the governor’s office for approval.
• A development agreement with LNWA for the former Buccaneer Hotel property, 90 S. Beachview Drive.
• An amended Three Oaks Lease Amendment.
• A request for acceptance of state transportation funding allocation and assistance for Jekyll Island airport.
• Adoption of the revised code of ordinances.