The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday what is projected to be the largest operating budget in the authority’s history.
“We had an unexpected robust year and have experienced that since the pandemic struck as a result of leisure travel,” said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA, during the board’s monthly meeting.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $30.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022.
JIA staff estimate the authority will end the current fiscal year on June 30 with about $6.4 million for capital projects in reserve.
“We are anticipating significant cash reserves … as a result of this past year,” Hooks said.
The budget includes a 2 percent merit raise for employees, the creation of a separate parks service department to enhance janitorial operations for guests and numerous other expenditures.
JIA will invest $100,000 into website redesign and improvements, $75,000 in oceanside bike path engineering, $130,000 for a golf course archeological study and additional monies into improved computer security, water tank maintenance, Summer Waves water park improvements and other projects.
“The budget that we have presented to you we feel very confident in,” Hooks said. “… It does include a return of revenues in the convention center, just not as robust as historically speaking.”
In other business, the board approved a resolution to amend the authority’s by-laws and policy manual regarding contract authorization, litigation management and emergency management.
The changes include allowing a deputy executive director to take on certain responsibilities to act in an emergency or disaster. This falls in line with recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to have clear authority procedures in emergency situations.
Noel Jensen, chief operations officer for JIA, will serve as deputy executive director.
The board also approved an amendment to the executive director’s employment agreement to change a previously instituted June 30 contract end date and allow for the contract to be automatically renewed each year.
“The original employment agreement automatically renewed until it was terminated, and the second amendment to the employment agreement actually had a termination date of June 30,” said JIA general counsel Melissa Cruthirds, who noted that the second amendment was part of a change made among agencies statewide following a change in governorship.
The board also heard a presentation on hurricane preparedness from Jensen, who encouraged residents to prepare in advance supply kits and evacuation plans in case of a storm this year. Hurricane season officially began June 1.
“Post-COVID, it’s harder for folks to put together a hurricane preparedness kit because of the scarce resources,” he said. “So it’s a better idea now to go ahead and pack your food and your water and have your lodging figured out if you need it to leave the coast.”
He also urged those who qualify to apply as soon as possible for re-entry permits, which are issued by the state at gema.georgia.gov. These permits allow re-entry following a state-mandated evacuation.
Additional emergency information is available at https://www.jekyllisland.com/livinghere/emergency-preparedness. Island residents can also sign up online to receive emergency updates from JIA via Nixle Alerts.
Members of the Unified Command team overseeing the removal of the Golden Ray shipwreck in the St. Simons Sounds gave a presentation to board members, offering an update on the ship removal process and the environmental impacts that affect Jekyll.
The 656-foot-long ship overturned between Jekyll and St. Simons islands in September 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
“As far as progress, we’re about halfway through,” said Pat Frain, a lieutenant commander with the U.S. Coast Guard and member of the Unified Command team. “We have four out of the eight sections removed. We’re working on the fifth section now, which is about 75 percent complete. We hope to be done with that very soon.”
The risk of on-site fire and oil and debris discharge remains, Frain said, and the crew are prepared for the potential dangers of hurricane season.
“We are completely prepared for any heavy weather event that may occur,” he said. “We do have a robust heavy weather plan, and if we do need to activate it, we can secure our personnel, facilities, equipment and so forth.”
Scott Jackson, the environmental unit leader for Unified Command, explained the various environmental protection measures that are in place. Any oil that washes up on the beaches will typically be small specks of oil globules, he said, which Unified Command members will retrieve.
“Luckily we have seen a tremendous decrease in the last week since we had an uptick recently,” he said. “… The debris numbers have gone down significantly in the last week, so that’s good news.”