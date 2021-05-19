The board of the Jekyll Island Authority voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance prohibiting e-bike rentals on the island.
The board unanimously approved the ordinance after a second reading during its monthly meeting.
The ordinance prohibits issuance of licenses for e-bike rentals as well as e-bike tours. It also requires a license for bicycle tours.
The ordinance addresses safety concerns and traffic management on the island’s multi-use paths.
JIA received comments on the proposed ordinance, both favorable and opposed to the restriction, said Melissa Cruthirds, general counsel to JIA.
“Some of the comments were directed more towards banning,” she said. “They thought we were banning e-bikes altogether on our multi-use paths. That is not accurate. We are banning the rental of e-bikes.”
E-bike owners are still able to ride their bikes on the island, Cruthirds clarified.
Others who opposed the ordinance raised concerns about handicap access, Cruthirds said, while some in favor of the ordinance cited worries about safety on the island’s trails.
The board also heard a presentation from JIA Human Resources Director Jenna Johnson about the authority’s higher-than-usual number of open job positions.
JIA has 34 open positions, including 13 full-time and 21 part-time jobs, many of which are seasonal. Many of the available positions are in landscaping and park services, Johnson said.
“These positions are where we’re seeing the highest vacancies,” she said. “These are the positions that don’t necessarily require extensive skill or extensive education to actually perform the roles, and so they do pay less than $15 per hour.”
Upcoming changes to unemployment benefits available to Georgia residents may lead to an increase in job applicants, she said.
“We are pretty hopeful that people will want to come back to the workforce and will take a look at Jekyll,” Johnson said. “… In the past couple of days, positions that had zero applications have actually started to get a few, so maybe with the news reports of benefits going away and opportunities being available more people will be willing to come back to work.”
While JIA saves money from the open positions, the reduced staffing affects island operations, said Jones Hooks, the authority’s executive director.
“We have really experienced some challenges in the past few weeks, and we foresee these challenges continuing for the next several weeks as, for instance, group business comes back to the convention center,” he said.
In other business, the JIA board:
• Received a comprehensive waste and recycling assessment and planning update.
• Approved an amendment to a rental agreement with Lighthouse Trolleys to allocate four different parking spaces to the company’s vehicles.
• Approved a request to seek proposals on the completion of two phases of archaeological investigations of the island’s golf courses.