History enthusiasts and others interested in Jekyll Island’s story are invited to step into the past at an upcoming event that will spotlight Mistletoe Cottage.
Guests will learn about the site and the people who lived there during the Gilded Age. They will also get a behind-the-scenes look at active conservation and collections projects, meet some living history characters and learn about each project’s relation to Mistletoe Cottage.
“We chose to showcase cottages separately to give guests the opportunity to learn more about the individual home and the fascinating people who lived there,” said Tom Alexander, director of historic resources for the Jekyll Island Authority. “Mistletoe Cottage was the winter home of Henry Porter and then John Claflin. Porter was a railroad tycoon with a socialite wife, Annie. John Claflin was the owner of the company that became Lord & Taylor, and he and his wife, Elizabeth once hosted Louis Tiffany in their home.”
Mistletoe Cottage was one of the earlier cottages constructed by a club member, and it has a very unique style of architecture.
“One of the features guests will enjoy learning about is the amazing ceiling restoration in the sunroom,” Alexander said.
This event will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 22 and will kick off with heavy refreshments (beer and/or wine), including a sampling of one of the treats served in the clubhouse during the heyday of the Jekyll Island Club. Guests will arrive at the Mosaic to be shuttled to and from Mistletoe Cottage aboard a trolley.
“Guests will receive a history of the home, its architect, architecture and a thorough introduction to the two families who owned it — Henry and Annie Porter and John and Elizabeth Claflin,” Alexander said.
Guests will then divide up into stations and be treated to an “antiques roadshow and tell” where they will learn about some unusual artifacts in the Historic District collection.
They’ll later meet and learn from then Club employees Ernest Grob, superintendent, and Kate Brown, governess to the William Macy family.
Guests will also hear from JIA curator Andrea Marroquin and preservationist Taylor Davis about the restoration of the sunroom ceiling and other preservation projects in the home.
“Guests will enjoy this experience because it brings together different elements of the home’s history that you are not able to experience on a regular tour,” Alexander said. “The great food, from Tasteful Temptations catering, the deep dive into the home and its families and the variety of stations promise to provide guests a memorable and fun learning experience.”
A similar experience last year sold out, Alexander added.
This experience is open to adults ages 21 and older.