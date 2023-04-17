Mistletoe Cottage

An upcoming event will put a spotlight on Mistletoe Cottage’s history on Jekyll Island.

 Provided photo/Jekyll Island Authority

History enthusiasts and others interested in Jekyll Island’s story are invited to step into the past at an upcoming event that will spotlight Mistletoe Cottage.

Guests will learn about the site and the people who lived there during the Gilded Age. They will also get a behind-the-scenes look at active conservation and collections projects, meet some living history characters and learn about each project’s relation to Mistletoe Cottage.

More from this section

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.