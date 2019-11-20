The most certain thing is Jekyll Island’s Great Dunes golf course is returning to its historic look. As to everything else, the island’s master plan is in the beginnings of its development. The team working on the plan discussed ideas Tuesday with the Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors, and a general consensus developed to keep the courses unique to the Jekyll experience.
“We’re not here today, or at this part of the process, to make decisions,” said Troy Vincent of Vincent Designs, project manager of the master plan. “We’re taking all the information that makes Jekyll Island what Jekyll Island is, and it quickly became apparent there’s a balance that has to be found, and that is found that as we move forward on the golf course master plan, in regard of the balance between developed and what’s considered undeveloped, a balance between the environment and what’s considered a recreational facility, a balance between what the future holds for Jekyll Island.”
Vincent said there’s going to be some difficult decisions that are going to have to be made, based on the age of the courses, as much of them have gone beyond the operational life of what he said is considered normal.
“As I stand here today, one thing I will promise you, the Dunes course will remain,” Vincent said. “But it will be put back the way it was originally intended. From a marketing standpoint, that is a very easy sell. You’re going to find out if going that route, you’re going to get instant results with marketing in Jekyll Island on the golf side by putting the Dunes course back to what it was intended. I think it’s a home run.”
Board member Buster Evans asked about what it might take to bring in PGA events.
“Is it realistic or unrealistic to think that we could have a championship-level course that at some point may host a professional-level competition, or something in that area?,” Evans asked. “We’ve got the accommodations in terms of housing, hotels, and those types of things.”
Vincent said it’s realistic, but they’d need to know at an early point whether to design for parking, tents, pedestrians and the like. He said that would likely come after the completion of the master plan, with is “10,00 feet, big picture.”
JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks appeared to put some brakes on the idea.
“If that would be the direction the board wants to pursue, then that would definitely impact a lot of decisions up front,” Hooks said.
He noted that no matter what’s done with the final Jekyll courses design, Sea Island still exists, and there needs to be attention paid as to whether Jekyll wants to compete with Sea Island or be more “Jekyll-oriented, because you could spend a lot of money on a course trying to get it into professional status. And that also limits play.”
JIA Chief Operating Officer Noel Jensen said Jekyll works to play a complementary role to Sea Island as far as attracting golf events.
There are three golf courses projects listed in the five-year capital needs and improvements plan board members examined, each of which is listed as to-be-determined per the master plan.
The Oleander course renovation, pegged at $2 million, would involve, “Re-grassing of all greens, tees and fairways — irrigation/drainage renovation on front nine of Oleander and combine with the Great Dunes nine to create a new signature golf experience. This course would be run out of the existing golf clubhouse and cart barn. Cutting nine holes of golf course and associated costs with consolidation of the two courses would save approximately $282,000/year in operations and maintenance costs.”
Indian Mound course renovation, which only has re-grassing of all greens, tees and fairways listed, would run $700,000. And replacement of the Great Dunes irrigation system and addressing drainage issues is slated at $440,000.