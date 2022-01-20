The Jekyll Island Authority is continuing to gather information that will contribute to an update intended to improve the island’s golf experience.
The board of JIA has approved a consulting proposal from the National Golf Foundation which will move forward in updating an assessment and recommendations for Jekyll Island golf. The assessment was completed by the foundation in January 2017.
Services will include an update of current market demand, area supply and key economic drivers of Jekyll’s golf economy, in addition to actual and projected performance of the four-course golf facility.
The National Golf Association consulting group began looking at improvements in 2017.
Vincent Design, a golf course architecture firm, also provided input for an update to the golf course master plan.
The Vincent group submitted a proposal in September 2020, after which JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks asked NGF to update its assessment and review the latest proposals.
“They were interested, but then we were involved by that time in the island master plan update,” Hooks said.
The original NGF assessment can now be updated to include information gathered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the things that they do, of course, is...monitor golf trends and occurrences across the country, and they have done some studies during the pandemic that have looked at the number of playable hours, the playability of different course arrangements such as par-three courses versus others, and they’ve done a lot of surveying during the pandemic,” Hooks said.
The assessment update will take into account the Vincent group’s analysis.
“We would basically have the same group of consultants as were here before, so it’s not like that they would have to start over or reinvent the wheel,” Hooks said. “Instead they are very familiar with Jekyll. They have been following what’s been transpiring, and they have also had several discussions, I understand, with the Vincent group.”
Estimated cost of the assessment is $18,000 plus other expenses.
NGF staff will present their findings to the board at a later meeting.
“I think it would be money well spent at this point,” Hooks said.
Hooks also reported Tuesday at the board meeting that the draft archaeological study on the golf courses has been forwarded to the state’s historic preservation division for feedback.
“Hopefully we’ll have a report back to you even as soon as the next meeting,” he said.
Hooks said they will return to the board with proposed recommendations and an improvement schedule once they put the various components together.