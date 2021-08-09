Staff members representing the Georgia Sea Turtle Center and Jekyll Island Authority’s conservation department recently added their voices to an ongoing conversation about whether dredging should be allowed in local waters outside of a long-held winter window that protects nesting sea turtles.
In a letter submitted during a now-closed comment period seeking public input on a plan proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge during the summer in the Brunswick Harbor, the JIA staff members said they have significant concerns.
The sea turtle center leaders’ concerns, according to the letter, include the lack of robust scientific consensus supporting the proposed changes to policy and practice, insufficient communication and interpretation of the scientific rationale for these proposed changes and lack of a strategic approach to forge a collaboration between NOAA, the corps, Georgia DNR and others, including the sea turtle center.
“(O)ur view is that the available science is inadequate to sufficiently evaluate the risks or potential benefits to protected species of allowing (operations and maintenance) dredging to proceed without seasonal restrictions,” according to the letter, which is signed by Michelle Kaylor, director of the Georgia Sea Turtle Center; Dr. Terry Norton, the center’s director of veterinary services and wildlife health; and Ben Carswell, director of conservation and sustainability for JIA.
The Corps opened a public comment period seeking input on its plans in June after updating analysis to provide clarity related to the operations and maintenance of the channel. Their study incorporates the 2020 South Atlantic Regional Biological Opinion (SARBO) and replaces seasonal windows with a “risk-based management approach” that the corps says considers risk to multiple species in any given area.
The original plan was to begin a dredging project this summer in the local shipping channel, but a federal judge ordered May 20 for the corps to halt those plans after One Hundred Miles, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, filed a legal challenge and motion for preliminary injunction earlier this year.
The letter submitted by JIA during the recent comment period posed numerous questions regarding scientific uncertainties not addressed in the currently proposed approach. Those include the impact climate change may have on the nesting process in certain areas and how Atlantic and short-nosed sturgeon may be affected in the St. Simons Sound, among other questions.
“We urge the Corps not to proceed with O&M dredging utilizing hopper dredge equipment outside of the historic winter environmental window before a more inclusive and collaborative discussion can be convened,” according to the letter. “We strongly advocate the need to build expert consensus around existing science and scientific process as it relates to these and other pertinent questions that may be raised before going forward.”
In a phone interview with The News, Carswell said his greatest concern is the apparent lack of scientific consensus around the issues.
“In our view, without more robust scientific vetting, the risks or potential benefits to endangered species of any proposed change are not as calculated as we believe they should be,” he said.
Many experts, at both the federal and state level, can offer important additional input that needs to be considered, he said.
“In some sense, those experts are kind of working at different scales,” Carswell said. “The federal folks are trying to develop a consistent policy across the south Atlantic region that optimizes protection of endangered species with other factors they’re responsible for, and the state folks have a ton of expertise here, locally in Georgia, and we at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center feel like there should be room made in the conversation to try to get closer to scientific consensus.”
JIA suggested that a workshop or series of workshops drawing on a broader array of scientific expertise could be beneficial and offered to help facilitate such an event.
The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is the only veterinary hospital in the state dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of turtles. Staff at the center and members of Jekyll’s conservation team routinely encounter sea turtles on an individual basis, Carswell said, treating injured and sick patients and observing their nesting process up close every summer.
“We do see patients that have injuries related to dredging from time to time, including some in recent times, and we have individual staff that are familiar with those individual turtles,” he said.
Carswell said he and his colleagues feel the outcome of this discussion is more likely to be positive for all interests involved if more effort is made to reach a better scientific consensus.
“If despite an abundance of state agency and local concern, the corps determines that it will seek to proceed as currently proposed in the draft IFR/EA and FONSI, we are troubled by the potential for this issue to divide federal and state interests that we know can and should be mutually supportive to achieve common goals,” they wrote in the letter.