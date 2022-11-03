The photo shows two brothers, ages 5 and 10, laughing as waves crash onto the rocks lining a Jekyll Island beach.
The younger boy is Ben Carswell, and the photograph sits today on his desk in the conservation department of the Jekyll Island Authority.
Carswell, who has for 10 years served as conservation and sustainability director on the island, will leave the role Nov. 10 and begin a new conservation-focused job with the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute.
The old photo, he said, has been on his desk since he began a $10.5 million project to repair Jekyll’s rock revetment, or Johnson rocks, several years ago. The project is one of many he’s tackled as the first conservation director on Jekyll.
“When I was sitting on those as a 5-year-old, little did I know that some 35 years later I was going to be asked to figure out how to fix them,” he said.
Carswell leaves behind a long list of conservation accomplishments on Jekyll that have been part of the island’s overall revitalization during the past decade.
One of the most recent conservation projects is the creation of a greenspace preservation ordinance that will preserve more than 93% of the land on Jekyll currently used for golf.
“A large portion of that we’re already planning for a 50-acre wildlife habitat corridor and nature park,” he said. “The stage is set for the authority to do ecological restoration on a scale that hasn’t been done here before.”
The project will give visitors a new way to experience the interior areas of the island, Carswell said.
“We’re excited about inviting folks to experience that greenspace and experience a restored natural area in the island’s interior in a way that a broad slice of the public hasn’t been able to,” he said.
Improvements at Horton Pond, completed with the support of the Jekyll Island Foundation, were among some of the conservation department’s early work.
“That was a great project because it demonstrated that if the authority puts a little money into a place we can show people that we care about it and we can encourage them so that they care about it a little bit more,” Carswell said.
The formation of an environmental assessment procedure, or EAP, called for in the island’s conservation plan has been a successful policy that has affected a variety of projects on Jekyll, he said.
“Just about any project that somebody that’s familiar with Jekyll might think of that’s happened the past 10 years, from hotel renovations to the solar field project and even to some management activities that we do like our prescribed fire efforts, have been through this process,” he said. “There are real, tangible outcomes that are better for it.”
At Camp Jekyll, a grove of large live oaks was preserved through this process. At the newly constructed Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott on the island, two-thirds of the parking lot was done with previous pavers to catch pollutant-carrying stormwater runoff.
Other conservation projects have included invasive species management, a 24/7 wildlife concerns hotline, creation of a park ranger program and installation of electric car infrastructure on the island.
Jekyll is a unique location, Carswell said, because of its limitation on development juxtaposed with a need to be financially self-sustaining.
‘We can meet our financial needs without over-developing Jekyll Island, and that’s vitally important,” he said. “And I’m really proud to have been part of demonstrating that that’s possible over the past 10 years.”
Carswell’s love for Jekyll stretches back well before he served as conservation director. He began visiting the island as a child, when family friends lived there. He remembers the island of his childhood in snapshots that mirror parts of Jekyll that remain unchanged today, like the archway of live oaks leading to the fishing pier and waves colliding with rocks along the beach.
Carswell identified early in his life that he wanted to work in conservation and natural resources management. His parents moved to Jekyll soon after he completed his undergraduate degree, and Carswell worked for JIA as a beach ranger years before he applied for the conservation director job.
Carswell also worked a variety of other jobs on Little St. Simons Island and for the Georgia Department of Resources, earned his master’s degree and completed a coastal policy fellowship in Washington, D.C., before the conservation director position was created on Jekyll and he took the role.
“I was fortunate to be the first one to hold that title,” he said.
He lives on Jekyll today with his wife and 7-year-old son. His parents and mother-in-law also reside on the island.
“That’s been one of the great honors of the job — to be part of trying to make good, strong decisions for a place that you’ve got a multi-generational stake in,” Carswell said. “And from that personal standpoint, I feel really good about the future of Jekyll Island.”