A large project is underway to revise the Jekyll Island Authority’s code of ordinances.
JIA has undertaken the project in partnership with Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, Inc., a Southeast regional architecture engineering firm.
The project seeks to revise the code of ordinances and design review guidelines on Jekyll to provide an updated, organized and concise code that clearly details processes and procedures.
“We’re looking at the administrative procedures,” said Courtney Reich, principal planner for GMC, during a presentation to the board of JIA last week. “It’s really time for an overall update of that code. The last time it was updated was 2012, so it’s almost 10 years old at this point.”
The process is also taking into account new technologies and priority issues like short-term vacation rental codes.
The revision process will not open new areas of the island for development.
“We’re not changing any of the current or future land uses proposed within the development areas,” Reich said.
The organization of current codes need to be improved and conflicting codes need to be updated, said Glenn Coyne, Georgia planning lead for GMC.
“What we’re trying to do is streamline the code,” he said. “… That’s our goal, is to try to make this more user friendly not only for the staff but also for the folks that come to the island, live on the island.”
The revision process is focused on design review guidelines, animal control, historic preservation, natural features, environmental resources and more.
The public has had opportunities to engage in the process so far through an in-person meeting and an online survey. A second public input hearing is planned for November or December.