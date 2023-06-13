DSC_9312.jpg
Vehicles approach the gate to Jekyll Island in 2022.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

The Jekyll Island Authority’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes several fee increases, which are set to be approved at the board of director’s meeting next week.

The budget proposes raising parking fees on the island as well as residential rental licenses, sanitation and wastewater base fees.

