The Jekyll Island Authority’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes several fee increases, which are set to be approved at the board of director’s meeting next week.
The budget proposes raising parking fees on the island as well as residential rental licenses, sanitation and wastewater base fees.
The daily parking pass will increase from $8 to $10, and $12 to $15 for oversized vehicles. The annual pass cost will rise from $75 to $100, and $120 to $150 for oversized vehicles.
The daily parking fee last rose in 2019, when it went from $6 to $8.
Jekyll Island is financially self-sustaining under state law, which requires some of the fee increases that are on the table for next year in light of ongoing cost increases, said Bill Gross, board member chairman of the finance committee, which met June 1.
“Remember what the responsibilities are of the Jekyll Island Authority,” he said. “It’s running a city that’s all encompassing, from tourism to public works and sanitation. Most cities don’t have the responsibilities of having a totally landscaped island running a conservation program that basically is an image for the entire state and east coast of Georgia.”
These increases are intended to help Jekyll continue its operations during a time of general inflation and rising healthcare insurance, retirement, labor and maintenance costs.
The JIA has been impacted in recent years by these rising prices. For example, construction projects on the island have surpassed original budget projections.
The public safety facility that is currently being built on Jekyll required the authority to ask the state for an additional $1.5 million to cover construction costs, because bids came in much higher than anticipated.
Architects also originally estimated a new terminal at the airport would cost about $700,000. The lowest bid submitted for that project was twice that much.
“We’re definitely experiencing issues that I’m sure many of you are seeing not only in your professional lives but in your personal lives as well,” Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA, told the board during the finance committee meeting. “And they are impacting us.”
Decisions made at the state level also trickle down to impact Jekyll’s budget. Gov. Brian Kemp included $2,000 pay increases for all state employees this year. That will cost JIA about $600,000, Hooks said.
“If we don’t meet those requirements, then we are working against ourselves because of the competition that we have within area governments and state positions,” Hooks said.
Along with the other parking pass increases, a $5 event fee will be added for the Fourth of July, the Shrimp & Grits Festival in November and the Friday and Saturday evenings of the Holly Jolly season, which runs from the day after Thanksgiving to Jan. 7, 2024.
The Shrimp & Grits Festival will be a Friday and Saturday event this year, rather than a Friday through Sunday affair.
And Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest visitor days during the Holly Jolly season, when holiday decor and activities are spread out across the island.
“That is a dynamic pricing issue that we’re recommending,” Hooks said.
JIA also proposes issuing two $25 coupons to residential property owners, who can either use them or give them to the renter.
Parking fees pay for specific areas of the budget, Hooks said, including the conservation budget, sanitation, landscaping, a portion of public safety and of historic preservation, the gate area, guest information center and more.
Around 3.5 million people visit Jekyll annually, Hooks said, so parking fees are a critical aspect of the budget.
Residential rental licenses will increase from $30 to $75.
“This is to cover just the additional sheer number of applicants that we now have,” Hooks said. “And also the extra inspections we’re required to make as part of that program.”
Other fee increases include a 7% rise in wastewater base and usage fees.
The budget also aims to look ahead at the ongoing hiring challenge JIA faces.
The authority’s human resources department has noted a growing difficulty to hire part-time labor.
“We rely pretty heavily on part-time labor within our gift shops and our amenities primarily,” said Jenna Johnson, director of human resources for JIA. “And what we are finding is that, with remote work and quite frankly people who are not looking to work part-time, it’s leaving us with essentially college students and retirees.”
Those employees have unique needs, as they are more transient than most full-time workers, Johnson said.
“Obviously they’re graduating college and or they reach an age in their retirement where then they’re just done working all together,” she said. “We are seeing much more difficulty in hiring those positions that we rely on especially for spring and summer.”
JIA needs to plan on finding ways to shift some of those positions from part-time to full-time in order to increase the pool of applicants and find quality hires, she said.
JIA is a unique entity to work for, Johnson added, as it’s a municipality and a resort in certain ways.
“What we find is not all people can even be successful when they come because they don’t grasp or can’t understand the magnitude of how the organization is unique,” she said.
The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 20 at the Morgan Center on Jekyll. The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget will be up for approval at that meeting.
“This has certainly been well thought out, and I very much appreciate all the hard work that’s gone into it,” said board member Joe Wilkinson at the finance committee meeting. “I just hope that we explain this as well as possible because I think once the facts are out, there people will understand our actions.”