Jekyll board hears options for golf redesign

The current state of affairs on Jekyll Island is that while it’s not yet clear what will be done, consultants brought on by the Jekyll Island Authority are confident that something must be done to improve the quality of the island’s golf courses and Jekyll’s overall golf experience.
Troy Vincent of Augusta-based Vincent Design said at the JIA board meeting Tuesday that his company developed a detailed analysis of the island’s golf courses and the components there of, evaluating and giving letter grades as to quality.
“It’s important for everybody to realize — everything on a golf course has a life expectancy,” Vincent said. “There’s a life cycle. And contrary to what many people, in their mind — if it’s green it’s good, if there’s sand in the bunkers they’re good, and if the tees and the greens are cut short it’s good. But, that’s not the case.”
He said Great Dunes, Oleander and Indian Mound are well beyond their life expectancy for greens, tees, bunkers, irrigation and overall turf, while many sections of Pine Lakes are also beyond their lifespan. Among the issues is flooding and improper drainage — Vincent said at some point plastic liners went in Oleander bunkers, which are preventing them from drying properly.
‘My point being, and it’s detailed in this report, you can’t go by looks alone,” Vincent said. “There’s much more to it. If fact, there’s a number of those golf courses, you’re almost on a day-by-day basis. You don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
That also applies to the practice area.
“What has been happening for a number of years are numerous people who are spending an enormous amount of time at the practice areas,” Vincent said.
According to a report provided to the board, practice area greens are too small, bunkers are poorly located and various features in general are not large enough to properly utilize the space available. The area is also oriented to the west, causing resulting in the sun getting into people’s eyes in the afternoon.
On top of this, Vincent said staff estimated JIA took an average $615,000 loss on golf operations from 2013 to 2019, annually.
JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks said that while Vincent Designs’ clients may usually look for profitability in their golf operations, that’s not necessarily the case for Jekyll.
“I will even say this, Troy, when you said, ‘You have to be profitable,’ the board may decide they don’t want to be profitable,” Hooks said. “That indeed, golf could be a loss-leader. It’s been a loss-leader for many years. But at the same time, there is also, I think, from what I’ve seen over the last three years, the desire to lose less money than what we lose to have courses that are in better condition.”
Vincent and his staff walked through some concepts for the board, but he reiterated that nothing is set in stone as of yet — they’re more like puzzle pieces that can be taken apart and placed back together to create an optimal plan.
Concept A, for instance, combines Great Dunes with Oleander’s front nine, and the Oleander back nine gets redesigned into an executive course, while Indian Mound becomes a development opportunity with conservation and recreation areas. Concept B would have the same Great Dunes-Oleander redesign while turning the Oleander back nine into a conservation area and wildlife corridor.
Ultimately, Vincent Designs presented the board with four different concept plans, with varying amounts of acreage for golf courses and structures, conservation, development and number of golf holes. Vincent Designs partnered with Johnson, Laschober & Associates, Pond and Peacock & Lewis on the architecture and design concept package.
“One thing I can assure you, and that was the Dunes course remains, and the Dunes course will be put back to — we say it will be modernized, but it will be put back to its original design,” Vincent said.