The board of the Jekyll Island Authority is one step closer to approving an update to the island’s code of ordinances following a first reading Tuesday.
The update is intended to clean up, clarify and organize the authority’s codes and make the full body of ordinances more accessible and easily digestible for the public.
“We’ve tried to provide an updated, organized and in some ways more concise — but it’s still a pretty long — code that details all the policies and procedures related to development that has to do with historic preservation, environment, landscaping, tree protection and lots of other topics,” said Glenn Coyne, senior planner for Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, Inc., during a presentation at the board’s monthly meeting.
The code is organized into chapters, the drafts of which have been posted online and presented to the public through several input sessions.
The public comment period will be available online through May 31.
The board is set to adopt the update at its June 21 meeting.
The update has been a long process that involved JIA staff, island residents and other stakeholders who’ve worked with the GMC team.
Coyne emphasized that there are several types of action the revision process has not taken.
“We didn’t go into the land use map,” he said. “We didn’t change where development can happen. We didn’t identify new areas of development. We didn’t touch that at all. We just dealt with the codes that control any redevelopment or development that should occur in the future. We didn’t change any land uses or future land uses.”
Minor changes have been made to codes related to animal control, beaches and resources, streets, rights of way and other areas.
One of the biggest areas of revision was the building code section.
“We had lots of language in the existing code about the types of permits that can be used, when you need a permit,” Coyne said. “The language wasn’t clear and didn’t give people a good, comfortable idea of when a certain code building permit would be required. We came up with a three-tiered system to simplify this, and I think it’s been pretty well received.”
The tier system breaks down the processes into minor work, alterations to property and substantial construction.
“Anything that’s substantial or new construction goes through a very detailed review process,” Coyne said.
Jekyll is divided into several development districts which control residential density, Coyne said. Through the revision process, a new district type called “planned communities” will be added.
GMC recommends that any new development proposed on the island be included in the planned community district.
“It allows flexibility on the site development, and it allows review with the staff and development agreement with the developer to come up with what the best plan for that site is,” Coyne said. “And it also allows a mix of uses and densities.”
New codes will plan for sea level rise resiliency on Jekyll, including the creation of a 75-foot buffer around tidally influenced waters for new buildings and infrastructure. The buffer will not impact maintenance, repair and renovation of existing structures and infrastructure.
Public comments on the proposed amendments can be shared online through noon May 31 at jekyllisland.com/jekyll-island-authority/public-input/.
In other business, the board approved:
• A request for the acceptance of a non-competitive grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission for Jekyll Island Fire & EMS in the amount of $2,396 to purchase supplies and equipment that support the department’s response to trauma related emergencies.
• An amendment to the JIA policy manual to update the uniform dress code, including the personal appearance and grooming policy.
• Amendments to two lease agreements for the Beachview Club Hotel and the Beach House Restaurant. The Beach House Restaurant amendment will permit an existing monument sign located within the JIA ROW, and the Beachview Club amendment increases rent by $1,440 per year initially to capture 2,659 square feet of parking area added to the leased premises.