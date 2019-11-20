Jekyll board approves Moorings development

The development of a marina condominium project on Jekyll Island has the green light despite the continued objection of some of the island’s residents to the effort. Tuesday, the Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors consented to the assumption of a lease agreement between the Jekyll Marina and The Moorings, acknowledged an easement agreement, approved a new ground lease and acknowledged the declaration of condominium at the site.
Much of the opposition to the site came from perceived threats by seasonal storms and long-term risks from sea-level rise.
“We were requested that the report utilize a more-recent NOAA — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — sea-level rise report, which has slightly higher level of projected sea-level rise, an intermediate-high scenario,” said Ben Carswell, JIA director of conservation.
JIA General Counsel Melissa Cruthirds said the construction will be above problematic high water marks.
“Taking that into consideration, the Michael Baker International group stated that the ground-level parking underneath the living quarters is anticipated, based on these predictions, to be approximately two feet above the highest periodic tidal flooding,” Cruthirds said. “And, the parking level ceilings, above which will be rooted electrical utilities, will be no less than 15 feet elevation, two feet above predicted flood levels that can occur from major hurricane impacts within 50 years of the buildings. The first floor living spaces will range from 17 feet to over 18 feet, or 4-5-plus feet above extreme storm surge projections for 2070.”
In a board work session following the meeting, JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks said the authority is looking to cut the budget, in line with the governor’s specifications.
“I’m sure you’re all familiar with the fact that Gov. Kemp has issued some directives to state agencies and departments concerning their budgets, and requested a 4 percent reduction for FY 2020, and another 6 percent in ’21,” Hooks said. “While we haven’t, per se, because we operate differently under an authority, and we haven’t been issued a directive from the Governor’s Office in that regard because of the fact that basically we raise our operational budget, I think it’s very important for us to be in line philosophically with what the governor’s proposing and what he’s requesting.”
That doesn’t necessarily mean reining in some projects. Three major capital improvement efforts — including a special appropriation for work at Summer Waves — totals more than $5.7 million.
“As you know, Mr. Chairman, I’ve had several conversations and meetings recently — both in Atlanta and here on Jekyll Island — with representatives of the Governor’s Office, as well as the legislative budget office, to talk about our particular projects,” Hooks said during the board meeting. “And so, we’re maintaining a positive position that we’re anticipating support for those projects, for the campground expansion as well as for the public safety complex.
“There’s been no indication that support is forthcoming, but I’m just being very positive and we’re hoping that those projects will make it through the appropriations process.”
The board also saw first reading for a beach wedding ordinance and a revised anti-overnight camping ordinance, which will come back up later on for discussion and votes.
They’re going online at present for public inspection and comment.
Cruthirds said people call asking for access regarding beach weddings, which is a given because the beaches are public, but there’s no present way of managing who goes where at what times, leading to instances of weddings occurring at the same time within yards of each other. She said the ordinance is about bringing some basic order to the process.
“We also thought this was a great opportunity, our director of conservation did, to reinforce, remind and (inform) people of the rules to protect our beaches and other public areas,” Cruthirds said. “Such as, we have an issue with people throwing rose petals on the beach — artificial rose petals — because that’s what you do in weddings. Well, it’s not great for our environment here on Jekyll Island.”
The beach ordinance was revised to specify that, say, camping on the beach or setting up shop in an RV in the parking lot between the hours of 2:30-6 a.m. explicitly not be allowed, while providing for people to continue to use the beach when it’s dark for activities like, as was discussed, photography of the night sky.
The specific language reads, “It shall be unlawful for any person to camp or sleep on the streets, beaches, parks, parking lots or other public areas, whether in automobiles, trucks, campers, recreational vehicles or other vehicle, or in equipment designed and intended for the purpose of camping between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Such activity may be permitted in public areas specifically set aside and designated for camping by the authority.”
Also, there was good news from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center as GSTC Director Terry Norton gave an update on the green sea turtle Glitter Mittens, who received a mention in The News in September as the star of the GSTC’s reopening following Hurricane Dorian.
“One of the most common things we see in rehab is boat strike injuries, and the poster child of boat strike injuries is Glitter Mittens — don’t ask me how she got her name,” Norton said. “She had boat strike injuries, a skull fracture, and an eye that was out of socket. Unfortunately, we couldn’t save the eye, but luckily sea turtles can make it with one eye in the wild, so she will be released….”
Staff at the center repaired her skull and in about three weeks, she was close to being healed.
“This is more recent — she’s now fat and sassy, and we actually had to put her on a diet recently because she’s eaten so much, so she’s doing great,” Norton said as he played a video of Glitter Mittens in her tank for the board. “She’s one of our adoptable turtles, now.”