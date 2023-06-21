The board of the Jekyll Island Authority passed a $41 million fiscal year 2024 budget Tuesday.
The budget included several fee increases, including for daily parking and annual passes to the island, and is the largest budget on record for the JIA.
The daily parking pass will increase from $8 to $10, and $12 to $15 for oversized vehicles. The annual pass cost will rise from $75 to $100, and $120 to $150 for oversized vehicles.
The daily parking fee last rose in 2019, when it went from $6 to $8.
Other rate increases include a rental license fee increase and wastewater base fee increase.
The rate increases are due to rising costs that the JIA has incurred, said Jones Hooks, executive director of JIA.
“There are some increases that have been vetted and reviewed and we feel very strongly are needed as a result of increases that we are encountering such as inflation rates and increases in our health insurance,” he said.
Health insurance costs have risen 44%, he said, and state-mandated retirement costs are up 18%. Labor and maintenance costs have also increased, and projects like the construction of a public safety facility and new airport terminal and the expansion of a bike path have required more funds than JIA had originally estimated before receiving bids. This has required Jekyll to adjust its past budget plans and seek additional funding opportunities.
Jekyll will also implement an additional $5 event fee during big events on the island. This dynamic pricing will be in place on the Fourth of July, during the two-day Shrimp & Grits Festival in November and on the Friday and Saturday evenings of the Holly Jolly season, which runs from the day after Thanksgiving to Jan. 7, 2024.
“It’s important to think about those increases in terms of dynamic pricing that ties back to the capacity study because that’s exactly what this effort is — an effort to look at that and try to manage the flow, as well as provide parking availability for persons who will be here for those events,” Hooks said.
Parking fees do not go into the general fund and are earmarked for specific purposes that are tied to facilities and activities that enhance the experience on Jekyll, Hooks said
The meeting Tuesday was a significant one, as it was the last with Hooks in the executive director’s seat. He will retire on June 30, and Mark Williams will step into the leadership role. Williams currently serves as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Hooks was recognized during the meeting for his role in revitalizing Jekyll Island during his 15 years in the leadership role.
State Sen. Mike Hodges, R-St. Simons Island, presented Senate Resolution 398, which commended Hooks for his “outstanding public service and stewardship”
“Upon completion of his service and stewardship on Jekyll Island for the last 15 years, Jones Hooks will be recognized as the longest serving executive director since the establishment of the Jekyll Island Authority in 1950,” the resolution reads. “… It is therefore appropriate and important these accomplishments and his dedication to serving Jekyll Island and the state of Georgia be honored as we bid him well on long-deserved retirement.”
Hooks plans to remain a resident of Jekyll.
JIA Board Chair Dale Atkins said Hooks’ leadership significantly shaped Jekyll Island into the thriving tourism destination that it is today.
“Most of us know what Jekyll was like 15 years ago and what it’s like today,” he said. “… He’s just overall done a tremendous job. Mark, the bar is raised.”
Atkins added that he’s glad Hooks will remain a part of the Jekyll community.
“Jones, I must say, you love to talk,” Atkins joked. “It’s always, ‘And just one more item,’ or ‘Let me just mention one other thing.’ From this point on, you will have three minutes.”
Hooks thanked the board for the opportunity to serve, and he said he feels confident Jekyll’s unique character remains in place even with the revitalization that’s occurred.
“It has taken all of us working together, those that agree and those that disagree, but we all love Jekyll Island,” he said. “This board has time and time again approved restrictions that will protect Jekyll and prevent overdevelopment. However, as Jekyll has become more desirable and known, you must not let your guard down. Continued monitoring and managing capacity will be extremely important to the future of Jekyll Island.”
Hooks said the authority’s efforts to promote conservation, preservation and education have contributed to Jekyll’s ability to create an island experience that transcends that of a regional destination.
“You all know that we have an extremely professional staff in place,” he said. “They will continue to do an outstanding job as they work on Jekyll Island.
“Thank you for your confidence in me and for the opportunity these past 15 years.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved a 2022 SPLOST Agreement with Glynn County to address the distribution of the $3.1 million in SPLOST funds for Jekyll projects.
• Approved a 2023 ATCC Player Experience Grant for $400 from the Southern Tennis Association.
• Approved the lease for Canon copiers through Ashley’s Business Solutions for 14 copiers for $2,044 per month, plus copy charges.
• Approved several department lease requests for golf carts, ranger carts and utility vehicles through Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc.
• Approved the award of RFP No. 375 to Ross Golf Design, LLC of Austin, Texas, for the new Great Dunes Golf Course Design pending contract negotiation and legal review.
• Approved the award for RFP No. 377 to Design Workshop of Raleigh, North Carolina, for the design and planning for the conservation areas designated in the Golf Improvement Plan, with a focus on the wildlife corridor on the current back 9 of Oleander Golf Course.
• Approved a consideration of a lease amendment for the Holiday Inn Resort on Jekyll, incorporating an additional 1.068 acres into the current leased parcel.
• Approved lease amendments for T-Mobile South, LLC, to upgrade equipment located at 101 Bond Avenue and for Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC, d/b/a AT&T at 320 Captain Wylly Road for a one-year extension of the current rental agreement.
• Approved a rescission amendment to the lease for Beach House Restaurant.