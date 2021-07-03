It didn’t take national rankings for Scott McQuade to know tourism has returned to the Golden Isles in a big way.
McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said national rankings in publications online and in print for beaches, golf and as a tourist destination help market the county.
“National rankings validate what we are trying to market,” he said.
Most recently, Jekyll Island has been ranked No. 7 in the nation as a beach getaway. Online searches for Jekyll Island increased by a whopping 382 percent compared to 2020.
McQuade said online marketing is an important tool to attract visitors to the area.
Online marketing reaches more people in distant communities, but consumers tend to be more selective. Digital marketing is not as effective, making it dependent on a high volume of hits. The average consumer takes 10 to 12 impressions before they click on a link, McQuade said.
People coming into the welcome center often mention rankings in online and print publications such as Travel and Leisure as a reason they decided to visit the Golden Isles.
Online marketing allows them to reach people in all regions of the nation.
“I’ve never seen as many people coming into the welcome center,” he said. “Online marketing is one of the components of marketing the Golden Isles.”