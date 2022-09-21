The Jekyll Island Authority’s board of directors took another step Tuesday toward partnering with Mercer University’s School of Medicine to open a health clinic on the island.
The board approved a lease agreement for Mercer to operate retail space in the Beach Village as a medical facility. The term of the initial lease is five years with two options to renew for five years each, and the approval is pending legal review.
Last month, the board approved an agreement with Mercer to bring the clinic to the island.
“We look forward to being your partner and are very honored by the opportunity to serve this area,” said Jean Sumner, dean of Mercer University’s School of Medicine. “Jekyll’s a treasure in our state, and we want to bring good access to care.”
Residents on Jekyll are excited about the new clinic, said Jones Hooks, executive director of the JIA. The clinic will offer appointments and walk-in services,
Mercer is dedicated to providing access to healthcare in underserved communities, said Ben West, executive director of finance and administration for Mercer University’s School of Medicine.
“We’re excited about providing health care to the residents and the visitors here,” he said. “That’s our mission.”
In other business, the board approved a golf improvement plan that will serve as an ongoing, phased golf course improvement roadmap over the next several years.
The plan was created by 19 senior authority staff members who reviewed all of the golf recommendations that have been made over the past several years by consultants, the public and staff.
“This report is set up to be a roadmap,” Hooks said. “This is not implementing this entire document today. It is instead saying here are things that the board will have to look at over the next several years and strategic steps that will have to be taken.”
Improvement work will begin on the Pine Lakes Golf Course. The board took one of the first recommended actions in the plan and approved a contract award and associated funding of $63,500 to Clyde Johnston Designs, Inc., to perform renovation design and construction administration services for Pine Lakes Golf Course.
The plan also includes a recommend greenspace ordinance that will create a Greenspace Preservation District and provide for the creation, preservation and maintenance of certain open spaces, including golf courses and related facilities, and other unimproved areas on Jekyll Island.
Around 93% of existing land area allocated to golf on Jekyll will be protected by this ordinance, Hooks said.
“That would be 665 — plus or minus — across to be preserved,” he said. “This will be the first step toward highlighting and creating these protections.”
• Approved a lease agreement that will bring a Larry’s Giant Subs to the Beach Village. The initial terms are three years with two three-year options to renew, pending final legal review.
• Approved a new lease agreement for Caroline’s Gifts and Flowers to continue operating in retail space in the Beach Village. The initial term of the lease agreement is three years with one option to renew for two years, pending final legal review.
• Approved a proposal to move the authority’s banking services from Bank of America to a state contract with Wells Fargo.