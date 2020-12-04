The annual comic con event held the last six years on Jekyll Island will move to Brunswick this weekend and will offer a new experience than that of past years.
This year’s “Jekyll and Hyde Con” is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Glynn Place Mall.
“The show will be totally new and different this year. This is the first year being run by Hall of Heroes, based in Jacksonville, Fla.,” said Max Michaels, a co-producer of the event. “Once the pandemic hit, we concluded it would not be possible to host the event this year in the same way it has been for the past six years on Jekyll Island. We had planned to postpone the show until 2021, but then got a call from Pop Vault that there was an opportunity to bring the show to the Glynn Place Mall.”
The new “Jekyll and Hyde Con,” sponsored also by Glynn Place Mall and Side Pokkets, will be a mixed event with some vendors in the common area of the mall, a table top gaming area and other events that are free and open to the public. A paid area with premium vendors and celebrity guest stars will require purchase of a $10 ticket for access. Tickets can be purchased online or with cash at the door.
“We're excited to bring this show to Brunswick at a convenient and easily accessible location, with some top tier celebrity guests, and most importantly be able to provide an outlet for struggling independent artists and convention vendors that have not been able to do events for the past nine months to reconnect with buyers looking for the perfect unique holiday gifts,” Michaels said.
The celebrity guest line up includes Alex Vincent of Child's Play and Chucky movies, Carey Means, who is the voice of Frylock on Adult Swim's Aqua Teen Hunger Force, the wrestling and boxing star Butterbean and a number of other voice and character actors, as well as pop culture and comic artists.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks will be required in all parts of the mall and the main event area, and temperature checks will be required to enter the paid area.
“We have limited the number of vendors throughout the event to safely distance them,” Michaels said. “Plenty of sanitizer will be available.”
He encouraged the community to support this multi-fandom event and the independent vendors who are participating.
“It is a perfect chance to get some very unique and often one-of-a-kind gifts from vendors that will be in the mall for this one day only,” Michaels said. “It’s also just a great place for some family-friendly fun with cosplayers and character actors.”
To learn more or buy tickets online, please visit jekyllcon.com.