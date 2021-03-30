There was a time when the airport at Jekyll Island was bypassed by many aircraft traveling in the region.
Now, the airport, built in 1966, is becoming a destination thanks to some improvements, the most significant one being at the fuel depot, which now has the capacity to refuel larger aircraft.
Noel Jensen, Jekyll Island’s chief operations officer, said the fuel depot is attracting more aircraft, including ones that would not have stopped at the airport in the past.
The 3,715-foot runway was in “dire need of safety improvements and upgrades,” Jensen said.
Other airport improvements and activities include crack seal and remarking, fence and gate rehabilitation and replacement of the airport beacon, as well as biennial Georgia Department of Transportation aviation inspections for state compliance.
A family flew from Chattanooga for a three-day weekend on the island because there is now fuel available, he said.
Two planes landed recently, and their occupants spent a night at the Westin before fueling up and flying on to the Bahamas, Jensen said.
In the past, visitors who came to Jekyll Island by plane would have had to make a second landing for fuel, sometimes just across the sound on St. Simons Island, he said.
The fuel depot also is bringing in a different type of aircraft. On Friday, a couple of Pilatus, single engine aircraft that cost from $800,000 to $1.2 million each, were sitting at the airport. The Swiss-manufactured planes can seat 12 and are nearly as fast as jets making them suitable for training jet pilots.
“I personally have spoken with families from Chattanooga, Tenn., that decided to spend a three-day weekend on Jekyll, and having fuel available made the trip happen because they don’t like stopping at another airport just to fuel up,” Jensen said. “I also spoke with a pilot last month that was flying to a meeting in Savannah from New Orleans and decided to stop over here for lunch and fuel up because our fuel price was less expensive than Savannah.”
The parking ramp is nearly filled to capacity most of the time, and there are as many as 50 to 70 operations a day. An operation is a takeoff or landing.
“We’ve had several convention goers fly in from as far as Arizona this week for a compounding pharmacist convention and the US Kids Golf Regional Tournament, nine from other states around the country,” Jensen said. “It’s been amazing to watch the airport prosper for the first time and we have a new terminal and hangar project on the five-year capital improvement plan.”