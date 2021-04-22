Jekyll Island Authority took a proactive step this week aimed at reducing the number of electric bicycles on the island’s multi-use paths.
The JIA board heard a first reading Tuesday of a proposed amendment to the island’s ordinance regarding rental of certain vehicles. The amendment would prohibit e-bike rental licenses and e-bike tours.
The proposed amendment would also require authorization from JIA for all bike tours.
Jones Hooks, JIA executive director, said the board previously addressed a concern of a similar nature when it voted in 2019 to ban dockless scooters and bicycles from the island.
“This particular ordinance is also an attempt to address a situation that we feel is beginning to be more pervasive, and it’s just kind of evolving all over the country now,” Hooks said.
Electric assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, have an electric motor.
Bike dealers on the island who sell both manual and electric bikes have expressed concern, Hooks said, that the e-bikes pose safety risks.
“They can go up to 25 miles an hour,” Hooks said. “And obviously, on Jekyll, with our bike paths that can become a very serious situation.”
Georgia State Patrol officers also worry about the possibility of the e-bike riders colliding into golf carts or pedestrians.
The proposed amendment will limit the rental of e-bikes on the island. It will prevent bike shops on the island from renting them.
“Nor would someone off island be able to rent e-bikes for the known use of them being operated on Jekyll Island,” said Melissa Cruthirds, general counsel to JIA. “It also prohibits e-bike tours being operated on Jekyll Island. A state law allows local jurisdictions to govern the use of e-bikes on shared use paths, and that is what we are electing to do here.”
Owners of e-bikes are currently allowed to ride them on Jekyll’s bike paths.
JIA’s board did not take action Tuesday on the proposed amendment, which is available online for review and public comment at jekyllisland.com/input. Input must be received by 5 p.m. May 4.
“Our concern is obviously that we just don’t want suddenly the bike paths to become roadways,” Hooks said.