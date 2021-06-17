The Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority has been focusing on meeting with site selectors this year as a way to lure new businesses to the region.
What they’ve learned is that being shovel ready is important, but there are other considerations. Water capacity and transportation are also factors that go into a site being selected, said Dawn Malin, president and CEO of the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority.
“You have to be ready for this. We’re not as much as we thought,” Malin told board members at Wednesday’s regional JDA meeting.
Time limits on how long it will take to acquire zoning permits and other applications are also ways to attract developers.
The focus will change next year, and the likely be on the shift in workforce development. Many employers are struggling to fill job openings, and some have even lowered minimum requirements to be considered, said Pete Snell, vice president for economic development at Coastal Pines Technical College.
“They are looking for people willing to work,” Snell said. “They’re getting creative right now because of struggles getting a workforce. It’s an interesting time right now.”
Malin suggested a student career day where high school seniors meet with eighth-graders to give them advice on how to best prepare for the next four years of their education. Another suggestion is to focus on regional workforce development next year, including the emerging workforce.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, said a partnership has been created with local teachers who will go into the workplace and bring back what they’re learned to their students as a way to encourage them to consider a career in the technical jobs field.