The six-county Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority may be preparing to ramp up its marketing and communications plan.
The authority currently has different people and companies handling different areas to communicate with site plan officials who determine the best location to start or move a business.
And, the authority has not had a website since October.
Linda Mosley, CEO of 365 Degree Total Marketing, said her company of 30 employees has a wide variety of media, public relations, marketing and digital design experience. They can handle the authority’s communications and marketing under one umbrella, and tailor it to reach the largest audience.
“You need different styles based on what you need,” she said. “We have people who really know what they’re doing behind the scenes.”
The company would create a brand identity, expand the use of owned media and launch quality initiatives to attract the interest of site selectors.
Mosley said 75% of the research done by site selectors is done online before they even consider a location.
“They want to make sure you’ve got all the logistical things,” she said.
Another service offered as part of the offer is analytics.
The goal is to make it easy for site selectors to find relevant information, with much of the data in graphics form to make it easy to find and digest relevant information.
Mosley said her company can identify in real time who has visited the website and will also handle press releases.
James Coughlin, chair of the authority, said board members will discuss the proposal and make a decision at the March 15 meeting.
In other business, a representative from Next Move Group made a presentation about a way to help employers in small and mid-sized communities know how much to pay their employees for low, medium and high pay earners.
In some areas, more workers are retiring than there are trained replacements, making the information important.
The company uses labor studies and other information, where “employers are sometimes told what they don’t want to hear,” regarding how much pay to offer prospective employees.
The authority is also returning to monthly meetings after deciding last fall to meet every other month. Coughlin said there were concerns about losing momentum with such a long lapse between meetings.