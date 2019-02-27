A musician, like a mathematician, always carries a pencil.
This was one of many pearls of wisdom Lisa Kelly, a professional jazz vocalist, offered a class of band students Tuesday at Glynn Middle School. Kelly, along with her husband J.B. Scott, who also performs jazz professionally, spent the entire day Tuesday and will spend today with the school’s band students. The music education opportunity was arranged by the school and by the Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association.
“How many of you have pencils here?” Kelly asked the class.
Some students raised their hands.
“Musicians should always have pencils. Math and music, you always have a pencil with you,” she said. “And make yourself a little notation during rehearsal, ‘When I go home tonight, I want to work on those couple of measures.’”
GIAHA received a grant from the Georgia Music Foundation to make this opportunity possible for the students.
Scott is the director of the jazz program at the University of North Florida. He was also the first graduate from UNF’s jazz program, and Kelly was the first jazz vocalist in the program. Both went on to get their master’s degrees. They’ve played around the world and have both been inducted into the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Hall of Fame.
“We’re trying to support opportunities for students to work with professional musicians, because that doesn’t happen all the time,” said Heather Heath, executive director of GIAHA.
Heath collaborated with Alan Wendel, director of bands at Glynn Middle, to find an opportunity to bring professional musicians to the school.
Kelly’s discussion with students Tuesday morning touched on a number of best practices used by musicians.
“Make sure you breathe — breathe, breathe, breathe,” she told the students.
She asked the group to start a song over when many students began a piece out of time with their breathing. She instructed them to pay close attention to Wendel’s direction.
“Did you hear him breathe? Did you breathe with him?” Kelly asked. “I think some of you did, and some of you didn’t, and I could tell because the very first note that you came in on wasn’t solid and confident.”
Scott and Kelly frequently work with students in schools through clinics and other programs.
“This is our third school in a week and a half,” Kelly said.
Their aim is to give back and help young musicians grow, Scott said.
“It’s something that’s creative and something that actually lets them express themselves,” he said. “Music does that. And it also reaches people out in the audience … If somebody’s not having a good day, you’re helping them have a better day. If they’re having a good day, then you’re helping them have a great day because you’re reaching them spiritually with music.”
Their instruction also reinforced what Wendel teaches the students daily, Kelly said.
“It’s inspiring when you hear professional musicians come in,” she said. “You can see beyond where you are right now. It helps you to visualize something down the road for students.”
GIAHA’s arts education program constantly seeks opportunities to support programs like this in local schools, Heath said.
“Part of our mission is education, and it’s a big component of what we do. It’s one of those things that people may not know that we’re doing,” Heath said. “… We want to have as many opportunities as possible for students to be exposed to the arts.”
Feedback from professional musicians can be valuable for students, Kelly said.
“It’s just about sharing experience and knowledge,” she said.
The advice Kelly shared with students Tuesday emphasized the individual work each must put in to reach the next level in their abilities.
“The ownership of how you play something is how much time you put into it personally, and the more you put into music the more you develop a love for it,” she said. “Why? Because you develop the confidence in playing, and you start to memorize it and you have ownership of how you play it.”
The band room in which they practiced should be where final rehearsals take place, she said. Most of the work begins long before that.
“The band room is where we come together and your director polishes the final product, gives you information on how to interpret the music,” she said. “But the time you spend at home on your music is important, because that’s where you learn the little things that you need to work on.”