Jasmine Arbery to participate in virtual townhall discussion about social justice
Several teenagers and young adults will join the CEOs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority for a 90-minute virtual town hall meeting at noon Friday to discus social justice issues, racial disparities and the criminal justice system in the United States.
The discussion will include Jasmine Arbery, the sister of Ahmaud Arbery, a Brunswick resident who died Feb. 23 following a confrontation in the Satilla Shores neighborhood with Gregory and Travis McMichael, both of whom were armed. The shooting has drawn worldwide attention and outrage.
The townhall meeting will be facilitated by Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action, and Henry Sanders, the Editor of Madison365. The meeting will challenge and encourage young people from across the nation to start similar conversations to lift up their voices.
Jasmine Arbery will kick off the discussion. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live on the pages of Community Action, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Madison 365.
