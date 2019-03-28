It’s a whole day devoted to pi.
Pi, in this case, being the mathematical constant defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
But there was dessert pie too.
Jane Macon Middle School’s eighth-grade students celebrated Pi Day on March 14 — in reference to the never-ending 3.14 digit that equals “pi” — along with other students around the world. Their teachers arranged in-class activities and an end-of-the day celebration.
Some supportive school staff, including the school’s principal Leslie Forcina, agreed to don goggles and trash bags over their clothing and then allow students to throw whipped cream pies in their faces.
The day’s events aimed to provide the students with some fun, Forcina said.
“We just know that it’s important to have fun with our kids and enjoy being together,” Forcina said. “They’re headed into a stressful time, with the last nine weeks and testing, and we just wanted to celebrate and have some fun.”
Elizabeth Foreman, an eighth-grade teacher at Jane Macon Middle School who helped organize the Pi Day activities, said the students graphed pi skylines earlier in the day using graph paper.
Students had to pay $3.14 to participate in the celebration at the end of the school day, which included pizza and pies to eat as well.
“Some students paid extra, and they didn’t even want money back,” Foreman said. “They were being really sweet, like let me pay for another student or just give it back to the school. So it was really good to see them kind of maturing in that aspect.”
Students also had to maintain good behavior in the days prior to Pi Day in order to take part in the fun events.
“When we got back from Christmas break, for January through February, they could not have a discipline referral,” Foreman said. “And then they had to be passing their math class.”
She also offered extra credit opportunities, which she said students took advantage of almost immediately.
Pi comes from a circle, Foreman explained, and the never-ending number is derived by dividing a circle’s circumference by its diameter. Teachers everywhere use March 14 as an opportunity to have some fun with math.
“It’s just to bring awareness and fun with a math activity,” Foreman said.
