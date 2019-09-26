Sports teach student athletes life lessons they’ll carry with them far beyond the court or field.
That education begins early for many young athletes, and Elizabeth Foreman, the girls volleyball coach at Jane Macon Middle School, wanted to make sure her team leaders received the recognition they deserved before leaving their middle school volleyball court for the final time.
So Foreman organized an “8th Grade Night” similar to those held in high school sports for seniors at the end of every season. The celebration took place Monday before the team’s final game against Glynn Middle School.
“It’s just something that I wanted to do for them because they’ve worked really hard this season, and in all their previous seasons, and they deserve that recognition,” Foreman said. “It’s a big milestone for them, because it’s their last middle school game at home.”
The team’s 10 eighth-grade players were escorted onto the court by their parents and introduced during a ceremony before the game.
“For these 10 ladies, this is their last time playing a volleyball game on this court,” Foreman said during the ceremony. “Many of them will continue playing volleyball in high school. So while it is not their last time playing this sport that they have all grown to love, it is their last home game of their middle school careers.”
Throughout the season, Foreman worked to emphasize the importance of teamwork and to cultivate a culture of accountability, both on the court and off. She checked her players' grades every two weeks and suspended players who did not have a 70 or higher, giving them a week to bring the grade up.
“These girls, they work hard on and off court,” Foreman said. “… All of my eighth graders are in advanced classes. And about half of them are in the high school science and algebra. So not only are they working hard on the court, they are taking high school classes right now.”
Jane Macon’s team won against GMS and ended their regular season 5-0 after the 8th Grade Night. Grace Lewis, an eighth-grader and team captain, credited the team’s success during the season to the strong leadership that guided them since the beginning of the year.
“We’ve done wonderful because our teamwork is tremendous,” Lewis said.
