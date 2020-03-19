Jane Macon celebrates Pi Day

Little is known for sure in today’s uncertain times. Yet, some things remain constant and infinite, like the decimal point of pi.
Also infinite is the joy of throwing a whipped cream pie at someone’s face.
Both were part of the celebration Friday at Jane Macon Middle School, where the eighth-grade students held an early commemoration of Pi Day — or March 14 — an annual celebration of the mathematic constant most often rounded to 3.14.
“We had to celebrate it today, since Pi Day is on Saturday,” said Elizabeth Foreman, an eighth-grade teacher at Jane Macon Middle School who helped organized the festivities.
Students who earned the opportunity to participate in the Pi Day celebration had an extended lunch period. They enjoyed pizza, each others’ company and a show.
“The students paid $4 this year for a slice of pizza, a dessert and a soda,” Foreman said. “There were requirements — they couldn’t have any behavior referrals, they had to be passing math.”
Two teachers and the school’s principal, Leslie Forcina, graciously volunteered to allow a student to pie them in the face, much to the delight of the entire class.
Students’ names were drawn from a bucket to select who received the honor.
Pi Day, though, is about more than the excitement of watching school staff don trash bags and submit to being pied in the face.
“It’s to get excited them about math,” Foreman said. “They’ve learned a lot about pi that they didn’t know about before. And it’s just to reward them – they’ve done awesome so far this year.”
It was apparent, though, during the celebration which part of Pi Day the students enjoyed most.
“They love being able to pie the teachers,” Foreman said. “It’s a fun way to reward them learning about math.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com to suggest a topic for a column.