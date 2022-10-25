A guard at the Glynn County Detention Center allegedly assaulted and injured an inmate earlier this month, according to the findings of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As a result of the GBI’s investigation, a Glynn County Sheriff’s Office internal affairs deputy arrested Jamie Julian Hill, 23, on Monday and charged him with felony aggravated battery and violation of oath of office.

More from this section

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney helps clients share the gifts of planning

Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …