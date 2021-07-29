Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’ve read your column a few times before. In one column I read, you gave advice to a boy who was being teased. You said to just walk away and say nothing in return.
The school year is over now but my neighborhood is full of kids. When we go to the local public swimming pool these same kids tease me and call me names.
When I get called names, it makes me angry and then I shout back calling them names also. But the teasing doesn’t stop, and every time I go to the pool it seems like these same kids are there and they tease me relentlessly.
I decided to try your advice and I am glad to say they quit teasing me. I tuned them out. I kept my mouth shut and after a few days they stopped bugging me because I didn’t react. It’s really strange, but the more I yapped back at them the more they chirped at me. But once I just started to look at them like they were crazy and just laughed and swam away, they gave it all up. Thank you for your simple but most effective suggestion.
— Happier swimmer,
via email
Dear Happier Swimmer: Well, I am happy to hear that being mature enough to not stoop to their level has paid dividends for you. Not all cases of harassment, bullying and unfriendly dialogue end so well and easily, but I am very happy for you that this was the case.
A good lesson to learn in many situations is this: Don’t escalate and don’t elongate. This applies to harassing comments at school or in a public pool, and it applies to other situations like driving in traffic. Too often one driver may react to another with tragic consequences when one driver cuts another off in traffic or is perceived to have made some other driving error or slight. The general rule is to not engage if you receive a rude gesture or the sound of a honking horn directed at you. Simply move on and keep yourself and your passengers safe at all times.
Thank you for informing me that my routine, ordinary advice helped you solve a problem you were facing. Helping teens in any manner, large or small, makes writing this column satisfying; especially when I get letters like yours. And although my advice was routine, your implementation of it was extraordinary. Good job having the discipline not to engage further and to simply hold back. You fully deserve the peace you’ve achieved.