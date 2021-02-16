If a bright orange ball appears in the sky this morning, do not be alarmed.
It is only the sun.
After several days of insistent rain, thick soggy fog and low-hanging clouds, sunshine is expected to prevail much of Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.
The daytime high will reach 64 degrees today with light westerly winds. The overnight low will slip to around 41 degrees as the Golden Isles catches a wisp of the massive cold front that has gripped much of the nation in snow and subfreezing temperatures, said weather service meteorologist Will Corless.
More than an inch of rain fell here Sunday amid skies alternating between a steady rain and an insistent drizzle, according to the weather service station at McKinnon St. Simons Airport. Another 1/4 of inch of rain was expected Monday with a 60 percent overnight chance of rain.
As of Monday, the weather service had recorded 2.55 inches of rain for February, Corless said. The average for all of February is 1.65 inches, he said.
Gray skies and heavy fog have persisted since Thursday, when nearly an inch of rain fell. Rainfall was nominal Friday and Saturday, although dense daytime fog covered the tops of tree lines and shrouded the arch of the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel in the St. Simons Sound.
The rain clouds came from a low pressure front that moved in from the southwest ahead of that massive nationwide cold front. It was accompanied by overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
The Golden Isles will get a taste of that cold front Tuesday night, Corless said.
“We’re not behind the cold mass. We’re ahead of it,” Corless said. “It’s coming out of the Gulf of Mexico and keeping us warm and keeping it rainy. It’s mostly just a system ahead of that frontal boundary, but temperatures are going to cool down a little bit Tuesday.”
Intermittent sunshine will vie with rainclouds through the rest of the week. There will be more sunshine Wednesday, but a 40 percent chance of daytime showers will give way to a 60 percent chance overnight with a low around 56 degrees.
A 30 to 60 percent chance of rain is expected Thursday, but the daytime high will climb up to around 75.
Friday will bring more cold with a 50 percent chance of rain and a high of 62 giving way to an overnight low around 36 degrees, according to the weather service.