It’s a wonderful life here in the Golden Isles. I’m fortunate to have some great friends, a great church and a family that still speaks to me. In fact, Benjamin won’t be silenced, but there’s nothing like the wisdom of a kid a month short of 4. Except Isabell. You don’t expect much conversation out of 6-month-old, but she smiles at me and tries.
But not everything is wonderful. There are some things between here and Washington, D.C., that put me in a foul mood. Allow me to share a few.
I can’t stand when people say something is passive aggressive. An online dictionary says it’s an adjective and defines it thusly: Of or denoting a type of behavior or personality characterized by indirect resistance to the demands of others and an avoidance of direct confrontation, as in procrastinating, pouting, or misplacing important materials.
No more. In today’s world we run the risk of being labeled passive aggressive when we so much as bid someone “Good morning.”
Every time I hear it, I want to slap somebody. I think you could safely label that active aggressive. It’s tempting, but I’ll remain passive.
Florida drivers drive me nuts. The majority of the time you see someone whipping in and out of traffic on the causeway, cutting off other traffic or turning out of the wrong lane in the roundabout, it’s in a vehicle with a Florida tag.
Most of the rest have Fulton County tags. (This comment reflects the results of an unscientific survey with a margin of error of plus or minus 50 percent.)
Remember that old Democratic buzz line for the elections? It’s the economy stupid? Listen to NPR and you’d conclude you’ll be in the soup line by July 4. They interview experts who admit the American economy is undergoing historic growth, but they say the disparity in between the rich and the rest of us is widening. Could it be because some people are sitting out the economy? Don’t complain about the system if you opt out of it. And they warn that things will turn around because of Trump’s policies. I got news for you. The economy has always sagged occasionally regardless of who’s in the White House.
It toasts my buttocks that Democrats wring their hands that more children — barring action by the courts — will get to live as the result of some new laws that restrict abortion. One person on Twitter said the Georgia “heartbeat bill” that Gov. Brian Kemp signed last week is a death warrant for women. That’s an outright lie. The bill is an effort to save the lives of thousands of unborn Georgia children who have no say. It also burns me up that people rejoice when states like New York enact laws moving toward abortion on demand. I suppose I’ll catch it from pro-life Democrats, but I’m not sure there are any.
In the same vein, I’m irritated that liberal actors say they want to stop making movies and TV shows in Georgia because of the heartbeat law. That’s fine with me. In fact, I don’t see as many movies as I used to because when I buy a ticket, I’m subsidizing people who are opposed to most of what I believe in. By the way, many of them vowed to leave the country after Trump was elected. Unfortunately, they’re still here.
I’m disturbed we’ve become so delicate. I was out running one morning when NPR aired a story on firearms being stolen from unlocked cars. One Texas legislator wanted to make it a misdemeanor to leave a gun in an unlocked car, but that law got nowhere. Personally, I think people who leave guns in unlocked cars should get charged with reckless endangerment if the gun is used to commit a crime.
That’s not the part, however, that offended my sensibilities. The NPR commentator warned, “This report contains the sound of gunfire.”
Have we gotten so weak we can’t even stand the muffled sound firearms being discharged? Maybe I’m suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome and didn’t realize it until now. After all, every Saturday night as a child I watched “Gunsmoke” open with Marshall Matt Dillon drawing his six-shooter and plugging an off-camera outlaw. My parents let me watch it, scarring me for life. The horror. The horror.
Glynn County is leaving the leaves to residents and that leaves me a little non-plussed.
We have ordinances protecting the St. Simons tree canopy so we can’t cut anything hanging over the roadway. Those limbs shed leaves that fall into the gutters. The county formerly had a street sweeper that made regular rounds, but I’ve seen it in my neighborhood only once during leaf season. I rake the leaves in front of my house and dump them in my vegetable garden for mulch. My neighbors around the block don’t, however, and I’m not saying they should. The county-protected leaves wash into catch-basins and clog up gutters resulting in street flooding when it rains.
I like the tree canopy, love it in fact, but I think the county ought to pick up after its mandates.
I despise opening the mailbox and finding one of those letters from a real estate agent offering to sell my house. The last one said, “Don’t let your house just sit there.”
I hope the heck it sits there. I wouldn’t want it to blow away or wash down the street with a bunch of leaves.
Besides, it sometimes moves me as it sits.
One of our bedrooms was our daughter Jessica’s and now her son Benjamin claims it as his. When I lay in bed late on a Friday or Saturday night when she was in high school, I loved the sound of the front door opening and then the sound of her bedroom door closing. She was home safe, and I could finally sleep.
We’ve blown out birthday candles here, sat around fires by swing, decorated Christmas trees and had some great meals. We’ve managed to enjoy ourselves even though our house was sitting.
By the way, a real estate agent friend of mine said he gets those letters, too. He doesn’t send any of his own.
Also, I’m fine with my homeowners and auto insurance so those agents should leave me along, too.
That’s about it until I watch more TV. Except who came up with the name Golden Isles? Am I the only one who thinks that name’s getting tarnished from overuse? OK. I’ll stop.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.