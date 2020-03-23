Get someone with a roll of duct tape over to the Statue of Liberty quick.
There’s a plaque inside the pedestal that reads, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free...”
Tell them to put a piece a tape over “huddled masses.” We can’t have masses especially of the huddled variety. We’ve got to keep social distance. Also, we’d prefer that you breathe not just free, but germ free so get tested for the novel coronavirus.
All I have to do is go back to what my black-helmeted instructors yelled in infantry training: “Spread out, you s__ birds! One grenade will get you all.”
Instead, one tiny virus, the COVID-19, is knocking us down and killing some before their time.
Our lives, not to mention our 401(k)s, are upended. When I was summarily retired two years ago, I started looking for ways to reinvest my 401(k). It was suggested I roll it over. In the past few days it has rolled over and died.
We have gone from a Trump bull market to a bear with us market.
The New York Times said Trump is “stoking xenophobia” as he persists in calling COVID-19 the Chinese virus. Those critics are right. He shouldn’t do that. It’s the Red Chinese virus. Calling it the Chinese virus unfairly stigmatizes Chinese Americans and the Taiwanese.
I’m well over 60 and maintaining my distance. I even did it fishing Wednesday. Todd sat in the front of the boat, I fished from the back. Actually, even that 8-foot separation wasn’t enough as we snagged each others’ lines a couple of time. But we caught fish.
Meanwhile people are trying to snag a few rolls of toilet paper. Manufacturers say they have plenty for the market, if everyone stops hoarding. Psychologists say we buy up Charmin, Scott, White Cloud et al, because it makes us feel like we’re doing something to prepare for the coming storm.
My sister up in South Carolina said the delivery woman on her rural mail route asked if she had some she could spare. She said no then but bought a couple of packs for her at Sam’s on Wednesday morning. I don’t think she had to hurt anyone to get them.
I heard a guy on BBC say fighting over toilet paper defeated the purpose.
“There’s no surer way of catching the virus,’’ he said, “than getting into a sweaty scrum over toilet paper.”
I’m more worried about sleeping in the coming weeks, but that’s only because the start of baseball season has been postponed. And The Masters Golf Tournament has been pushed back possibly to October. Let’s see how the Tradition Like No Other competes with another tradition, college football in the deep South.
I hope they send us some pictures of the empty course when the azaleas and dogwoods are in bloom. Vonette and I were there a few years ago and, as we were rounded the dogleg on No. 13, some thin clouds went over the sun leaving the course in half light. There was a threesome on the green surrounded by snowy bunkers and a banks of azaleas, and in that gentle light it all glowed. It was the prettiest almost natural sight I have seen in my life.
Why not delay it until December? That way poinsettias could replace the azaleas and dogwood.
A lot of things have come to a standstill. We’re stuck inside watching reruns of “American Idol” as Americans idle.
One tradition continued, that of drunken, spring break parties on beaches. I saw a guy on TV at a St. Pete’s beach Wednesday night who said he didn’t care about the coronavirus, he was going to party. NBC showed aerial photos of huddled, sun-burned masses with, one assumes, a drink in one hand. Yep, they’re going to party even if it kills somebody’s grandma.
This is the lamest generation. Then governments closed about every stretch of sand in the world. I’m betting they just moved the party inside.
Admittedly, I’m not staying inside much except for now when I’m writing this and watching bad TV. I saw that the Chinese have stopped hand-sanitizing buses with disinfectant. Instead, they’re bathing the interiors in ultraviolet light for five minutes, which they have found kills the coronavirus.
There’s a lot of free ultraviolet light outside, so I’m going to stay in it while maintaining my distance from humanity.
Thursday night, I was at the gardens at the airport about sunset. It was my favorite time to be there in the old days. Riley Tyre and I would sit on a tailgate and tell stories as the sky turned purple and darkened. We slapped at mosquitoes until there were too many.
It was quiet Thursday night, too quiet. I finally figured out what was missing. In the spring, you could usually hear cheers coming through the trees from a ball field. There always seemed to be a few voices that carried over the din of the rest, “Run! Run!” or “Way to go!” But Thursday, there wasn’t a sound and, as the darkness deepened, the ball fields stayed dark.
The lights were on at a tennis court at Mallery Park, but nobody was playing. The restaurant business was spotty in the village with one porch packed with crowded diners, but few inside.
The lights were off at Barbara Jean’s and Mullet Bay, but others had business. A group of apparent college students stood huddled licking ice cream cones.
And as noted earlier, the beaches had been packed Thursday to the extent that St. Simons was Exhibit A on a Tucker Carlson segment on CNN on wrong behavior. Carlson showed footage of chubby college kids ingesting liquid calories while standing a few feet part. The County Commission wisely voted Friday to close that venue.
Some experts say this will ask for August, while another said it will begin dropping off in late April.
Some people say it’s all an overreaction. They ask, “Well, how many people does the flu kill every year? How many has the coronavirus killed?”
Maybe so, but flu season is near a close. This virus is just getting started. Ask me that last question again in six months.