The Golden Isles may have dodged the bullet up to now, but don’t count on that luck holding.
COVID-19 could show up anywhere at anytime.
“It’s not a matter of if, but when,” Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the health department’s Coastal Health District, warned the Glynn County Board of Health during its meeting Friday.
“We have tests being sent every day. We just talked about setting up so we can do more tests. We’re going to get a hit somewhere, and probably in multiple counties.”
The Coastal Health District is made up of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.
The board met to discuss state and local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While an individual at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden County hospital tested positive for COVID-19, Davis noted the infected person came from Charlton County.
The case likely did not originate in Camden, Davis said.
A possible case at Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick hospital is being tested, meaning no confirmed COVID-19 cases have originated in the Coastal Health District, Davis said.
But the county and district is far from being out of the woods.
He said Dr. Anthony Fauci at the Centers for Disease Control was asked the other day if the worst was yet to come.
“I think his answer was very telling: ‘Yes it is,’” Davis said.
While no health agencies were calling for anyone to cancel or limit the size of events in Georgia, Davis said the health department would back any such decision.
“At the moment, neither the CDC nor the governor nor the Department of Public Health at the state level have issued any recommendation that communities mandate limiting the size of public gatherings,” Davis said. “But I can tell you that if you decide you need to do that, we would support you in that.”
The uncertainly is largely due to how little the health department knows at present. As testing ramps up more data will be gleaned, he said, but there was no reason to call anything off from a purely scientific standpoint as of Friday morning.
Valerie Hepburn, a member of the health board and the board of Southeast Georgia Health System, agreed that ramping up testing for the disease is likely to reveal cases that were missed previously because the health department and CDC are not testing everyone.
“The more you test, the more you find,” Hepburn said.
“This is scary and it’s serious, but it pales in comparison to diabetes, hypertension (and) heart disease which are killing major numbers of our population. If we could only be this focused and serious about the things that really kill people long term.
“I like to remind people to keep it in perspective.”
To facilitate testing among the general public, the health department and Southeast Georgia Health System are planning to partner with the Medical College of Georgia at August University on developing a new screening process.
Christy Jordan, the health system’s chief operating officer, and Dr. Wayne Rentz, dean of the college’s southeast campus, explained that the process would take place through a smartphone app.
Medical professionals could video conference with potentially infected persons through their phones and decide whether they needed to come in for further testing.
Hepburn said the program will be most effective in determining who does not meet the criteria for testing rather than diagnosing anyone with COVID-19.
If an individual is found to show symptoms of the disease, Hepburn said the medical professional would give the person instructions on how to proceed.
The program also calls for remote testing sites, at which samples can be taken and sent to the state health department.
Until the health department knows more, Davis said the general public and government agencies should use their best judgment when deciding how to respond to the outbreak.
“We are here to provide guidance, not to tell you what to do,” Davis said.
Everyone should wash their hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching the face, cover sneezes and coughs, immediately dispose of tissues, regularly clean frequently-used surfaces and stay home if feeling sick. Anyone who believes they have the disease should contact medical facilities before seeking treatment.
The CDC also recommends practicing social distancing, or minimizing direct contact with other people, and avoiding large gatherings.
According to the state Department of Public Health, 1,215 cases of the disease had been confirmed across the U.S., 42 of them in Georgia with one death, as of noon Friday.
County programs
In other developments, the Glynn County Commission says county meetings will go on as scheduled, as will the recreation department’s spring adult and youth sports seasons, but events that could yield large turnouts have been canceled.
The following events sponsored by the Glynn County Recreation Department are canceled: Movie at the Park (Howard Coffin Park), March 20; Big Truck Round-Up (North Glynn), March 21; Pitch, Hit, & Run (North Glynn), March 25; Opening Day celebration (Mallery), March 28.
Baseball, blastball, T-ball, softball, soccer, track and kickball athletic programs will go on as planned.
Residents who wish to follow county meetings but do not want to attend in person may watch them online at www.youtube.com/glynnboc.
County officials say they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and are relying on the expertise of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Coastal Division, to make decisions on possible closures or schedule changes.
For county changes or cancellations, go to www.GlynnCounty.org and for more information on COVID-19 visit the Georgia Department of Public Health at https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.